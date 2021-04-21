Straight from DeHart

You can now shop two ways at Springfield Bulk Foods, located at 133-1889 Springfield Rd. in Kelowna.

Owned and operated by Gerald and Lorrette Carson for the past 36 years, the store has thousands of bulk products available, with oats, grains, raisins and organic being their #1 sellers. The store also has a new large wall of spice that is 18 feet long and offers a variety of 170 spices, a popular feature for chefs, restaurants, businesses or people at home. The fresh spices are ordered from Montreal, with many originating from Europe. Springfield Bulk Foods also offers over 30 different types of flour, including gluten free and organic varieties. The store is open Monday to Saturday, with Tuesdays and Thursdays being family discount days on packages one kilogram and under.

Bulk food family. (Contributed)

MNP LLP has welcomed Glen Jackson to their Kelowna team as senior manager, taxation services. A seasoned professional with 30 years experience in the federal and B.C. governments, Glen has also recently taught at Okanagan College. He also ran his own CPA practice and was a tax director for another regional firm. In addition to his extensive tax knowledge, Glen is certified in financial forensics.

Vejii Holdings, headquartered in Kelowna, has launched its Canadian platform at ca.shopvejii.com, an online marketplace for vegan and plant-based products. Company CEO Kory Zelickson says Vejii is offering a thoughtfully curated selection of plant-based meat, dairy and seafood products, based on their top selling products in the U.S. There are an estimated 2.3 million vegetarians and 850,000 vegans in Canada who Vejii is committed to making plant-based food more accessible for, while also supporting plant-based food producers and small businesses. By providing startups with exposure they both help the brand and provide their customers with high-quality plant based alternatives that they may not have had access to before. The platform incorporates machine learning, smart lists, targeted product recommendations and proprietary technology to its customers. Check it out at ca.shopvejii.com.

The Kelowna Okanagan Mission Rotary Club continues its tradition of hosting their Annual Trivia Night and Silent Auction, this year virtually on May 2, 6:30 p.m. With the support of their partners and sister club, Rotary Now, a fun evening is planned to help raise much needed funds for organizations in Kelowna. Rotary Now provides environmental education, support for women and children who have experienced abuse and help provide a home away from home for families experiencing medical challenges. This year, more than ever, our local charities need support from Rotary. The silent auction is underway. For information and ticket sales visit https://trellis.org/fun_f8w4ibpr5u.

Celebrate spring with a special offer from Moxness Massage at Unit J – 2009 Enterprise Way, located at Tan on Studios. If your legs ache after the season’s first hike or walk or you want to treat yourself for a relaxing rejuvenating massage before golf or tennis, this offer is for you. Owner/operator Kirsten Moxness is offering a 90-minute massage for $95 or 60 minutes for $75. with this offer available until May 19th. Kirsten is not an RMT here in B.C. but with over 30 year’s international experience, you are in good hands. I can attest to that. Appointments are available Mondays and Wednesday by contacting kirsten@alwayscare.ca

Okanagan Xeriscape Association has to modify its primary fundraiser again this year which will be held online, but with a wider variety of larger xeriscape plants for sale. Hundreds of drought-tolerant plants will go on sale through OXA’s website at www.okanaganxeriscape.org, beginning on Earth Day, April 22. For the first week, only members will have access to the sale, but in the second week, all remaining stock will be available for sale to the public. Individual memberships are $25 and available on the website. The list of plants for sale, including photos and more detailed information on each is on the extensive and popular plant database on the website. Judie Steeves is the president of the association.

The first three winners of the Kelowna Civic and Community Awards were named virtually at Monday’s city council meeting. The Bob Giordano Memorial Award for Outstanding Coach/Sports Administrator of the Year recipient is Meghan Faust. The Teen Honor in the Arts recipient is Julius Brooker while the Honour in the Arts is awarded to Karma Lacoff Nieoczym.

The Stewart family is donating $50,000 to the Okanagan College fundraising campaign in support of the new Health Sciences Centre. The gift will recognize Rosemary and Richard “Dick” Stewart. Richard was a founder of Quails’ Gate Estate Winery and a Kelowna city councillor who passed away nearly one year ago at the age of 94. In the 1990s, he volunteered on the Bold Horizons Campaign to create a new vision of Okanagan University College. He served on OUC’s board of governors and was a founding member of the Central Okanagan Foundation, serving as its president for nine years. The family will support a student lounge on the third floor of the Health Sciences Centre, with a view overlooking one of the Stewarts’ initial orchards.

Happy 38th anniversary

Dave (Teapot) and Kathy Dunscombe (Apr. 15).

If you happen to be going down Ethel Street, you can’t miss the huge, incredibly beautiful magnolia tree at 1950 Ethel St. The property has been the home of Jan and Gary Johnston for 35 years. Jan recently retired from the City of Kelowna. The magnolia tree is believed to be the largest in the city, deemed as a heritage tree by former mayor Jim Stuart. The tree was purchased at Burnett’s and planted in 1952 by Bea Bullock with the help of Ernie Burnett, who provided all the tools, on Mother’s Day. Bea’s husband John did not think it was a good idea to plant the tree in the front yard, but as the years have gone by, it seems it was a indeed a great idea. The Johnstons recall the tree was about half the size it is now 35 years ago.

The Ashbury Bridal Couture’s inaugural Virtual Fashion Show was a huge success. The main sponsors were Xoxo Bridal Accessories, Floral Therapy, Jenna Jones Beauty, The Hair Den, Cakery Arts, Glitz & Glam Rentals, Beach Bum Tours, Flash & Frame Photo booth, Chelsea Tasker Photography and Intrigue Winery. Many others helped out in the way of prizes and donations. The wedding industry has been hit hard with all the restrictions so this online event was a welcomed addition for many that were missing the expo as a way to connect and showcase what they have to offer the brides. Anyone can now watch the event online at www.ashburybridal.ca/fashion-show.

As it is volunteer week, kudos to Tourism Kelowna’s Visitor Experience volunteers that consist of more than 70 passionate residents who enjoy sharing everything they love about their communities with visitors and local residents at the downtown visitor centre, YLW satellite visitor centre and the mobile kiosk. In 2020, these volunteers contributed more than 2,700 hours and in 2019 more than 5,800 hours.

The Child Advocacy Centre (CAC) is hosting a car raffle. This year’s prize car is a fully customized 2010 Chevy Camaro sponsored by Boyd Auto Body and Glass. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the CAC website at www.cackelowna.com until June 20. The draw will happen on Father’s Day, 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 for one or $100 for five. Other sponsors are PPG, LORDCO, Auto Parts, CIC, OK Tire, Andre’s Electronics, Sign Craft and Elite Auto Centre. Ginny Becker is the executive director of the centre.

Birthdays of the week

Happy 80th Chuck Dixon (Apr. 27); happy 50th Chris Koutsantonis (Apr. 22); Ann Ellis (Apr. 20); Bill Winters, Mickie’s Pub (Apr. 21); Aldina Loureiro (Apr. 22); Marie Gelanis (Apr. 23); Mary Clark (Apr. 23); Freddie McKee (Apr. 23); Alana Francis (Apr. 24); Norm Felty (Apr. 24); Myrna Telford (Apr. 25); Lynn Kratzer (Apr. 26); Phyllis Litz and Con Litz, husband and wife (Both Apr. 27); Raghwa Gopal (Apr. 27); Lois Serwa (Apr. 27); Ava Durrell (Apr. 27).

