Straight from DeHart

Owned and operated by Paul and Carol Meise, Cooper Medical Supplies, at 101-1953 Baron Rd. in Kelowna, celebrates 30 years in business this year.

Being an Ostomate since 1966, Paul found that whenever he had questions or concerns about Ostomy products, there was a lack of resources to provide knowledgeable answers. Obtaining information on new or better products was also nearly impossible. So Cooper Medical Supplies was born. While Ostomy supplies were the focus, over the years the business evolved to become the Interior’s most comprehensive selection of medical supply products and resource for information. The company has also expanded its internal operations with the addition of a new marketing and business development department. With 25 years of marketing and business development strategy, Ken Grieve was hired to join their team as the new business and marketing manager.

After five years of hard work and a long journey, Lost Souls of Lakewood – The History and Mystery of Blaylock’s Mansion has hit B.C. book stores. Written by 40 year writing veteran and current Kelowna City councillor Charlie Hodge and his writing partner Dan McGauley, the book morphed from its original plan as a small coffee table book on fascinating Kootenay icon Selwyn Blaylock and his marvelous mansion outside of Nelson to a bigger story about the number of equally fascinating characters that owned the land prior to Blaylock, not to mention that the place is haunted. Purchase the book for some exciting and spellbinding reading. This is Charlie’s third book. His first, a biography on Howie Meeker, was a Canadian best-seller. Lost Souls of Lakewood can be purchased locally at Mosaic Books on Bernard, from Charlie at charliehodge333@gmail.com or on Amazon.

Room and Pillar Spa has opened at 100-1546 Harvey Ave. in Gateway Plaza, owned and operated by Lindsay Krieg. A salt cave is a built environment designed to mimic a natural salt mine or salt cave. Salt mining is an ancient mining practice and the benefits of being surrounded by and breathing in salt has been realized for many years around the world. This Himalayan salt cave is a unique experience meant to relax and heal from the inside out. A machine called a halogenerator grinds up pharmaceutical grade salt and disperses it into the cave. The therapy, called Halotherapy, is what is healing guests. Some benefits may include reduced stress, easier breathing, reduced inflammation and clearer lungs and skin. Although the cave is their main attraction, the spa also offers other services such as a massage and facials. The salt cave has gorgeous salt lined walls, twinkling ceiling lights as well as meditative music. You can choose to lie in a lounge chair, sit on a regular wooden chair, cuddle up with a couple cushions and blankets or lay directly only on the salt pebble floor.

A local sleep consultant has expanded her services to help parents with neurodiverse (autistic) children. Pam Nease has been serving the Okanagan with sleep support since 2009. Her area of expertise began by providing behavioral interventions for neurotypical children with sleep onset disorders, commonly referred to as sleep training. For the past 12 years, she was immersed herself in this subject. Over the years, her experience and services broadened to include supporting children with neurodevelopmental challenges, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). With her team, she has helped more than 2,700 families. Pam’s services are currently being offered via virtual platforms with comprehensive follow-ups. There is also possible funding available for families living in B.C. through provincial autism support funding.

As a talent agent, Teresa Teschner was limited to working with talents only. But as an executive producer, which she just became a few weeks ago, this now allows her to open the door of opportunities to more in the film industry. Teresa is able to meet with more directors and producers and bring their projects to the Okanagan. How does that change for her Teresa May Agency? Shawna Whitney will maintain as owner of the company and hire contract help as Teresa steps away. It is a conflict of interest for an executive producer to own a talent agency. Teresa will sell her shares of the company and go off and do her work as an executive producer and Shawna will keep Teresa May Agency and its name.

Congratulations

To Val Robertson (City of Kelowna) and Bill Dragvik on their wedding June 26.

Kelowna Friends of the Library will host several outdoor book sales on several Sundays – June 27, July 11, July 25, Aug. 8 and Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will take place, weather permitting, in the parking lot outside the group’s book sorting base at 2476 Westlake Rd. in West Kelowna. There will be fiction and non-fiction for all ages and purchase is by cash only. Funds raised will support all Okanagan Regional Library branches.

The 2021 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s raised more than $40,000 in online donations across the Okanagan. Donations can still be made until June 30 online at www.walkforalzheimers.ca. Guy and Maureen Bird were this year’s local honourees and Brenda Joseph was the chair of the walk.

Kudos to the Kelowna Art Gallery at 1315 Water St. During the month of May, the art gallery extended free admission to local health-care staff and invited those who were interested to take advantage of a complementary one-year membership. Several hundred annual memberships were distributed during May and many health-care professionals took advantage of the complimentary admission offered throughout the month. The art gallery currently has five exhibition spaces at the downtown location and a satellite exhibition space at the airport. Ady Miller is the operations manager at the gallery.

Connect Counselling & therapy will host the 35th Anniversary Celebration Jackpot. You could win up to $27,500. Focused on improving the psychological well-being within the community, Connect Counselling offers affordable professional counselling services to adults, seniors, children and families. Other services include group, individual and couples counselling. The jackpot will allow Connect Counselling to continue offering quality services at an affordable rate. Go to www.connectcounsellingsociety.ca/raffle-information/

Birthdays of the week

Happy 45th Mike Isaac (June 29); Doug Gossoo (June 23); Mo Bayet (June 23); Meghan MacDonald (June 23); Fred Froese (June 24); Ken Kilcullen (June 24); Terri McDonald (June 25); Janet Wourms (June 25); Dennis Campbell (June 25); Evans Premachuk (June 25); Betty Bosley (June 26); Clare Sucloy (June 27); David Prystay (June 27); Cami Hill (June 28); Lane Shupe (June 28); David Walker (June 28); Lutz Pooch (June 28); Jim Lawrence (June 28); Tom Martin (June 29).

