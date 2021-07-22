Straight from Dehart

This week’s column is dedicated to long-time educator Murli Pendharkar. The Pendharkars have been long-time friends of the DeHarts, and we have always valued Murli’s wisdom and kindness. My husband Chris’ fondest memories of Murli is when he took Chris and other Rotarians on a trip to India to see the Rotary water project. I was proud to be on council when Murli was honoured with the prestigious Anita Tozer Memorial Award. Personal condolences to Sudha, Milind, Madhuri, the entire Pendharkar family, along with Murli’s many friends and colleagues.

Local authors Paul and Kirsten Moxness have written a new book, Spin the Bottle Service – Hospitality in the Age of AI.

It’s a must-read for anyone who is working in or considering a career in hospitality, coming out at the perfect time as the travel and tourism industry begins to reopen. The book has already received raved reviews from around the world, including the International University of Monaco, where it will be used in their luxury hospitality management program. Paul grew up in Kelowna, graduated from KSS in 1978 and spent 40 years in Europe. He had a basement to boardroom career with Radisson Hotel Group. Kirsten is from Denmark, a pioneer in the massage and wellness at work movement, having ran her own business for 14 years in her home country and working in a prestigious spa in Brussels. Their book is a collection of personal experiences from their global travels, including Kelowna. I was surprised, and very humbled, to be in the book on pages 85 to 87 and to be included in the Special Thanks section. Spin the Bottle Service is available online or locally at Mosaic Books.

HandyOnDemand.ca is a new business that provides professional home improvement and small construction project services for renovations, installations, repairs and maintenance for both residential and commercial property owners. Owned and operated by construction and tech professionals Mike Woodroff and Brad Dahl, the company provides easy to schedule services via smartphone and its web based online customer support portal. HandyOnDemand offers interior renovations, installations, repairs, assembly work and exterior repair and maintenance. Check out website at www.handyondemand.ca.

Jealous Fruits retail store is now open at the company’s packing facility at 7980 Highway 97 between Kelowna and Lake Country, open seven days a week. Their farmgate location is also open daily in East Kelowna at 3700 Pooley Rd. The Geen family, founders of Jealous Fruits, are one of the preeminent cherry growers in the Okanagan, dating back to 1903. Domenic Rampone is the domestic sales representative for Jealous fruits. Contact him at domenic@jealousfruits.com or call 250-862-7326.

Jeff Jones is the new multimedia marketing consultant for the Kelowna Capital News, West K News and Food and Wine under the Black Press Media Group. Coming from a background in retail for 17 years, Jeff joined the Kelowna Capital News just over four months ago. Contact him at jeff.jones@kelownacapnews.com.

KF Aerospace has announced a reorganization at its senior leadership level as the company prepares for a rebound year in the aviation industry and continued growth in its cargo, leasing and defense support services division. President, Tracy Medve now assumes the additional role of chief executive officer from KF founder Barry Lapointe, who remains chairman of the board. Tracy will be responsible for the overall group of companies under KF Capital Ltd., including SkyAlyne, the KF Foundation and KF’s International leasing business. Former vice-president of maintenance and engineering Gregg Evjen has been promoted to chief operating officer. Gregg has spent his entire working career at KF Aerospace, starting as an engineer over 31 years ago. Vice-president of corporate services, Grant Stevens, has also been promoted to the role of chief corporate services officer of the KF Operating Group of Companies.

Secure-Rite Mobile Storage, specialists in mobile storage and custom structures with five locations in Western Canada, has acquired Cratex Container Sales and Rentals, a large shipping container supplier in Delta. This acquisition will solidify Secure-Rite’s recent entrance into the Vancouver market. Following 16 years of success at locations in the Kelowna, Penticton Vernon and Calgary markets, owner and president of Secure-Rite Mobile Storage Lucas Griffin opened the gates to a fifth location in Surrey in November 2020.

The second location of Cruzwear is now officially open at 1176 Ellis St. in the new One Water Street development. Owned and operated by Sheri Rothwell, the shop is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and Sundaysm from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Harbour Air and the Eldorado Resort have entered into a partnership to facilitate weekly round-trip flights from downtown Vancouver to the Eldorado marina dock. This new air service, to begin flights July 23, creates another seamless option for people to access back and forth between the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan, with the flight time being just over an hour. Greg McDougall is the CEO of Harbour Air and Mark Jeanes is the general manager of the Eldorado Resort.

Can anyone help? On Wednesday, July 7, at about 3 p.m., a friend’s vehicle was side swiped by a truck in a hit and run accident. The damage was extensive but thankfully she was not seriously injured. This occurred on Highway 97 in the northbound lane just past the intersection at Boucherie Road in West Kelowna. If anyone witnessed this accident and has information or possibly footage on their dash cam, it would be appreciated. Contact West Kelowna RCMP. The file number is #2021-42668.

The Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise The 6th annual Community Raffle has been launched by the Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise with the draw date of Sept. 30, 2021. The primary benefactor this year will be Phase II of the Youth Recovery House, operated by The Bridge Youth & Family Services. Raffle prizes total $8,700 and tickets are only $5 each. Prizes include $5,200 in Save-On-Food’s gift cards, Green Mountain Pellet Grill and Accessories donated by White’s BBQ & Fireplace Centre, $1,000 cash donated by Prospera Credit Union and $500 gift voucher from Torino Ritz Men’s Wear. Check out www.kelownasunrise.ca for full contest rules and tickets. Tickets can also be purchased from Kelowna Sunrise Rotarians.

The Rotary Club of Kelowna has a new board of directors effective July 1: president Steve Thomson, Dick Dumond, Harold Heyming, Dave Cullen, Lyle Isenor, Randy McBride, Gordon Charles and Lenetta Parry.

Seven charities in the BC Southern Interior were the 2021 recipients of the Sustainable Recovery Grant, which is a multi-year collaboration among local funders including the United Way BC – Southern Interior Region, Interior Savings, Community Foundation of the North Okanagan, Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen and Valley First, a Division of First West Credit Union. The recipients were Canadian Mental Health Association, Vernon and District; Clubhouse Child Care Center; Connect Counselling & Therapy; Grist Mill; IndigenEYEZ kinSHIFT; Kelowna Gospel Mission and Penticton Resource Recovery Society (Discovery House).

Birthdays of the week

Bob Bissillion (July 22); Garet Tanner (July 22); Art Pedde (July 22); Trina Warren (July 22); Marika Luczi (July 22); Jim Gray (July 22); Curtis Krouzel (July 23); Adam Fiset (July 23); Lynne Glata (July 24); Bob Rosco (July 24); Raj Gil (July 25); Jennifer Schell (July 26); Kevin Rothwell (July 26); Tom Light (July 27); Vince Voyer (July 27); Jennifer Black (July 27).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca.

