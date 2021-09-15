Straight from DeHart

Rad Relish is a new product made locally in West Kelowna.

Owned and operated by partners Kyla King and Garrett Millsap, the relish was born out of COVID and is the creation of Garrett’s 92-year-old grandmother Peggy Millsap who still resides in Oliver. Born in 1929 on a farm with 12 siblings, Peggy created the relish with an abundance of zucchini from harvest. A Métis Elder, Peggy has almost 80 years of cooking experience helping Rad Relish pair perfectly with burgers, hot dogs, pork, chicken, beef, on its own or would go perfectly added on to a charcuterie board. You can also mix it with mayonnaise to make your own tartar sauce. Rad Relish has no artificial flavours or coloring, is vegan and gluten free with low sodium and carbs at only 29 calories per 1/4 cup. All the produce used to manufacture the relish comes locally from Paynter’s Market. It tastes delicious, like old school goodness. The product is endorsed by Métis Nation British Columbia and is listed in their business directory. You can purchase Rad Relish at Peters Independent Grocers, Mediterranean Market and at all Nature’s Fare Markets. Check it out online at www.radrelishco@radjamz.com. Kyla also owns and operates Rad Jamz at www.radjamz.com.

KF Aerospace plans to expand two hangers at its Kelowna facility which will immediately add 50 new local jobs. The newly created full-time and part-time positions range from entry-level roles to skilled trades and professional services and comes as the airline industry recovers and demand for KF’s expertise grows with new and existing customers. KF Aerospace is Canada’s largest maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider for commercial aircraft. The company has a second large maintenance facility in Hamilton, flies air cargo services for Purolator and trains Canada’s military pilots in Portage la Prairie, Man. Grant Stevens is the chief corporate services officer at KF Aerospace.

After running a successful thrift store in Kelowna for 43 years, the Kelowna Gospel Mission has opened a second location at 1747 Ross Rd. in West Kelowna. The new store will not only help raise funds for important programs but will give people living on the Westside an opportunity to participate by volunteering, donating and purchasing quality items at affordable prices. All proceeds go back into life-saving programs such as shelter, meals, outreach, wellness plans and dental care. The store accepts gently used donations of furniture, large and small appliances, mattresses, box springs, clothing, household items, décor and linens. For large donations, call 250-862-2404 to make an appointment for pickup. Volunteers are needed for all positions, and you can apply at the store or by email to thrift@kelownagospelmission.ca. Shannon Coulter is the manager of both thrift stores.

Canadian Blood Services reached an enormous milestone in the Kelowna Plasma Centre on Sept. 7. Long-time donor and supporter of Canada’s Lifeline Nick Finn celebrated his 900th donation at the centre. Nick’s commitment to patients began in university as a blood donor and accelerated when he transitioned to plasma donation. Although he calls Calgary his home, Nick made plasma donations a part of his summer plans and became regular at the new Kelowna Plasma Centre. Men can donate plasma weekly, and women can donate every 14 days. To book an appointment download the Give Blood app, call 1-888-2-DONATE (236-6283) or visit www.blood.ca.

To Anna Retzlaff who is celebrating her 5th anniversary with Kelowna Hostess. Darlene Hass and Grace Naka are the organization co-presidents. If you wish to join this wonderful volunteer group, contact membership hostess Robin Barrett at 250-861-3487.

After 10 years of research and dedication, it’s been quite the ride for Larry McGuire who reached a major milestone. His One Hit Wonders (1H1’s) library has hit 3,000 titles, encompassing music from the 1950s through to today, including various genres of rock, pop, country, easy listening, rap, and instrumental artists. What started out as a hobby in 2011 while still living in Alberta and the startup of his Internet radio station Radio 1H1 “The One” has blossomed into a unique collection of songs.

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce 34th annual Business Excellence Awards nominations process is now open until Sept. 27. Co-presented by Farris LLP and Interior Savings Credit Union, applicants can be nominated in one of 16 categories. The awards gala will wrap up on Dec. 3, likely to be a hybrid event dependent on COVID-19 protocols. Jeffrey Robinson is the chamber president. For more information on the various award categories, check out www.kelownachamber.org.

Kokanee spawning season has begun. Each weekend until Oct. 10, regional district park interpreters will be on-site at Mission Creek and Hardy Falls regional parks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help explain the importance of the fall spawning phenomenon and the life cycle of Kokanee salmon. Bring your questions and gain some fishy knowledge.

Dress for Success will host a virtual power walk followed by a Red Carpet event at Tantalus Vineyards to raise funds for women in our community on Sunday, Sept. 26. The walk is an even held in solidarity with women around the globe to raise awareness of the valuable support Dress for Success provides to disadvantaged women in building their skills, confidence and securing employment within our community. You can participate by running, walking, biking, rollerblading or even jumping on a pogo stick. The distance is also up to you whether one block, one mile or further. TD Canada Trust is a sponsor and partner of Dress for Success Kelowna. Jennifer Kristen is the district vice-president, BC Southern Interior – TD Canada Trust.

The Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park nut harvest and sales have started, the proceeds used by the non-profit Gellatly Nut Farm Society to assist with upkeep and improvements in the popular four-hectare waterfront regional park and working nut orchard off Whitworth Road in West Kelowna. The nut house store will not initially be open this year and anyone wishing to purchase nut varieties are asked to self-harvest. For more information about the park, nut harvest, COVID-19 protocols and nut use and care visit www.rdco.com/gellatlynutfarm.

The Central Okanagan Foundation (COF) is searching for a new executive director, seeking a person with a degree in non-profit management or business with at least 10 years experience. The COF has capital assets of $35 million with five staff and a 10-person board of directors. Deadline is Oct. 15. Email info@centrlokanaganfoundation.org.

Due to the new health orders, Crossing Creek Theater has postponed the live theatre production, Much Ado About Nothing, by about three weeks, with the hope to still stage a presentation at Kalala Organic Estate Winery for a joyful, but perhaps a little chilly, live theatre experience. Tickets are $25 or five for $100. For more information or for the new dates visit www.crossingcreektheatre.com.

Happy 90th Rod Pridham who was born and worked in Kelowna his entire life (Sept. 17); happy 70th Chris Jennens (Sept. 18); Cheryl McFarlane (Sept. 15); Rose Olsen (Sept. 15); Marj Roseberry (Sept. 16); Becky Harmata (Sept. 16); Sandi Horning (Sept. 16); Marilyn Hedman (Sept. 16); Bernie Seniuk (Sept. 18); Jean Russell (Sept. 18); West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom, (Sept. 18); Mike Kletzel (Sept. 19); Felix Benincasa (Sept. 19); Lea Gray (Sept. 20); Mike Rizzo (Sept. 20); Lonni Van Diest (Sept. 20); Laurel D’Andrea (Sept. 21).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca.

