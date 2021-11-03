Straight from Dehart

This week’s column is dedicated to Al Harrison, who passed away at the age of 85. Al was well-known and respected in business as the first employee of the Central Okanagan Regional District until his retirement. Personal condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues over the years.

Sugar Free Please Foods Ltd. is a local sugar-free confection company that has been in our own backyard for four years.

Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team of president and CEO June Alexander and operations manager Dwain Alexander, the company manufactures many varieties of sugar and gluten free (KETO) candy with only zero or one per cent net carbs per serving and zero grams sugar. The products are made with natural, alkalinizing ingredients – 100 per cent KETO, sugar free, gluten free, GMO free, soy free, trans-fat free, peanut free and egg free. Sugar Free Please does not use grains, flour or legumes which all convert to sugar. Product sweeteners like honey, maple syrup or dates are also not used in replacement of sugar. Instead, the Alexanders have chosen zero glycemic, natural healthy sweeteners that are high fibre, anti-bacterial and have been used for centuries, creating products such as Espresso Roca, Coconut Cravings, Sesame Snacks, Salted Caramel Clusters, Macadamia Brittle, Choffee and Everything Bark. Coconut Cravings and Everything Bark were my favourite. Jeramie Cole, front desk agent at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre who is diabetic, loves the Coconut Cravings. June and Dwain originally started at the Farmer’s Market and now are in 150 stores across Canada. Find their candy products on the shelves of these local stores:Lakeview Market, Peter’s Your Independent Grocers, Sunshine Market, Urban Fare, Don-O-Ray Market, The Flour Bean and Marmalade Cat Café.

Formerly with Alzheimer Society of B.C., Magda Kapp joins Pushor Mitchell LLP as manager of business development and marketing. She will be supporting the firm in areas such as business development, profile building activities, event management, marketing and communications. Magda brings over 25 years of experience in both the corporate and not-for-profit worlds, including BrainTrust Canada and Sun-Rype. Michele Bicego is the chief operation officer of the legal firm.

Founders of Inter-Mtn. Enterprises Inc. in 1987, Don and Debbie Muirhead have transferred ownership of the company to their daughter and son-in-law, Leah and Scott MacDonald. The company is the premier supplier of signs and specialty products to the North American outdoor recreation industry. Inter-Mtn. work with individuals at ski resorts to provide the products they need to operate, improve accessibility, safety and grow the sport of skiing. Although Inter-Mtn. is well-known in the ski industry across North America, the company works with all types of resorts including wineries and golf courses, along with other local businesses and municipalities. Jorden Puzzella is the marketing coordinator for the company.

Powertone Health Studios has opened at 1328 Water St. in downtown Kelowna. Owned and operated by Irene Stellakis, who relocated to Kelowna one year ago. Irene ran a similar business in Europe for 20 years before moving to Canada where she started her European inspired business in Vancouver. She keeps herself in touch with the latest developments in fitness and body care and continually participates in conversations around the world to learn new techniques to offer the best for her clients.

Are you a resident of Kelowna? Have you rented an e-scooter? Or not? Tthe City of Kelowna wants to hear about your experiences this year. Community feedback is vital to make ongoing improvements or changes since the program launched. Residents are invited to visit www.getinvolved.kelowna.ca by Nov. 7 to complete the survey and leave a question. Your feedback is valued and greatly encouraged.

Margy Ringrose and her team at Only Deals in Dilworth Centre have opened a second store in Orchard Park Mall which is vastly different from their present Only Deals store. Unique Gifts for Everyone is a giftware store that will be open temporarily now until Dec. 24, located beside Bath and Body Works. The store offers a display of art by Canadian Indigenous artists, wide selection of gag gifts, Indigenous-inspired jewelry, locally made bath bombs and a whole lot more.

Tom Samuels is the new first full-time Rabbi for the Okanagan Jewish Community Centre serving about 70 households in the community. Tom was born and raised in Toronto and graduated with a Master’s in landscape architecture and urban design. He worked with the Toronto mayor’s office and the Toronto’s department of transportation on developing and implementing Canada’s first city-wide traffic calming program. Tom was recruited by Chicago Mayor Richard Daley as special projects manager, representing the mayor’s office with the city’s department of transportation and Office of Emergency Management & Communications. Tom lived and worked in Chicago for 25 years, during which time he saw the design and construction of $40 million in innovative commercial and residential streetscaping projects throughout Chicago’s diverse neighbourhoods. With the retirement of Daley, Tom decided to pursue a career change and came to our city for his present position as Rabbi, with a great passion for ancient rabbinical literature and Arab-Jewish music.

The Royal Bank of Canada has invested in Okanagan College’s future with a $75,000 gift. RBC in British Columbia is contributing $35,000 to the Our Students, Your Health Campaign for the new Health Sciences Centre on the Kelowna campus while $40,000 will support future investment in the campus.

Congratulations to the following recipients of the Regional District of Central Okanagan 2021 Years of Service Awards: Mike Wyman, engineering service (30 years); Murray Kopp, parks services (25 years); Sandra Ballan-Brown and Corie Griffiths, corporate services, and Lori Holand, community police services (15 years); Greg Beloin, engineering services, Ryan Bohn, corporate information services, Cynthia Coates, engineering services and Debra Wise, financial services (10 years); Shane Dorey, engineering services, Krista Mallory, corporate economic development, Mimi Miller, engineering services and Roy Morgan, community police services (five years).

The Okanagan College Volunteer Tutoring Program helps adult learners with basic reading, writing and math skills. It is free of charge and fully confidential. Volunteer tudors are matched with adults who want to develop improved literacy or numeracy skills. Many adults who are new to Canada or in need of brushing up on skills before enrolling in a course, are welcome. For more information email René Dahms at rdahms@okanagan.bc.ca or call 250-762-5445, ext. 4244. Cathy Udala is the ASE instructor/volunteer literacy tutor program assistant Okanagan College.

Kudos to Trevor Martens of MNP LLP on getting his first hole-in-one at Shadow Ridge on hole #4, 150 yards.

The Central Okanagan Heritage Society will host a presentation with heritage consultant Lorri Dauncey and building designer Peter Chataway on Nov. 9, 7 to 8:30 p.m. It will provide an overview of heritage conservation and sustainability in urban planning and building design. The Kelowna context will be the focus including the tools and incentives available to heritage building owners. To pre-register call the COHS office at 250-861-7188.

Doreen Gray (Nov. 3); Corrine Reid (Nov. 3); Ezra Cipes (Nov. 4); Terry Hoogewoonink (Nov. 5); Nick Imthorn (Nov. 5); Wendy Wright (Nov. 5); Joachim Nierfeld (Nov.7); Reinhard Foerderer (Nov. 7); Geoffrey Couper (Nov. 7); Jan Denney (Nov. 7); Sig Ottenbreit (Nov. 8); Murray Bye (Nov. 8); Rick Worrall (Nov. 8); Marg Craig (Nov. 8); Lawrence Syrnyk (Nov. 9); Bernice Sebastian (Nov. 9).

