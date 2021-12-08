Straight from DeHart

Acres Enterprises Ltd. is new to Kelowna.

The company, owned and operated by president Jason Paige has a 41-year history in general, industrial, and civil construction in B.C., headquartered in Kamloops. The company now has a new branch office in Kelowna at 102-546 Leon Ave. Acres’ work extends from the Interior to the northern regions of the province. With 145 employees, Acres specializes in land acquisition, design-build projects, earthworks, water and wastewater facilities, subdivisions and land development, reservoirs, deep and shallow utilities, bridge crossings and commercial and industrial developments. Jason is proud that Acres has more than 600 years combined construction experience, with more than 75 per cent of their business coming from repeat clients. Curtis Tarapaski, is the construction manager, general and industrial contracting in the Kelowna office, while Francesca Lucia is the marketing and communications coordinator.

Two businesses are now in one new location. Formerly at 2009 Enterprise Way, Moxness Massage, by Kirsten Moxness, and LashClass Inc., by Heather Gillett, have moved to a new location at 120-1856 Ambrosi Rd. in Kelowna. The new winter hours for Smitty’s Restaurant in the Ramada Hotel on Harvey Avenue are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Choices Markets, a located at 1937 Harvey Ave., is entering the online shopping business making it easier for customers to shop for local, organic and specialty food items. Customers can choose an available time slot and have the items brought directly to their vehicle in a designated parking spot. You can also special-order items in both the meat department from butcher Cam Tucker or in the deli department managed by Trish Stinson, which makes your online shopping even easier. Patricia Bulman is the e-commerce liaison and Patrick Clancy is the manager of the local Choices Market. Online shop at www.choicesmarkets.com.

Mickie’s Pub in the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center will host a viewing of the Grey Cup on Sunday, Dec. 12. Kick-off at 3 p.m. with 10-foot high def screens and prizes at every table. Food and drink specials including 50 cent wings.

A long-time philanthropist and active person, Garry McCracken wanted to mark his 70th birthday in a special way with a goal to bike across Canada in 70 days, but the pandemic put a stop to his biking goal. The Lake Country resident then took to social media to encourage friends and family to get involved with Canadian Blood Services or their local blood operator wherever they lived in the world. His goal was to recruit 70 donors to support Canada’s Lifeline or similar organizations. Garry is well on his way to meeting his goal of recruiting 70 donors and is set to make his own 100th donation at the Kelowna plasma donor centre Dec. 24. He was recognized virtually at the National Honouring Canada’s Lifeline event on Nov. 29, which is available to watch on www.blood.ca. Take Garry’s lead and book your appointment now.

Congratulations to Lennie Rampone and Aaron Marsh, partners of Rampone-Marsh Mortgages at 316-1290 St. Paul St., who were recognized as a Top 3 mortgage broker in Kelowna as rated by www.threebestrated.ca.

The Greater Westside Board of Trade has a new 2021-22 board of directors: president Amber Hall, account specialist small business solutions at Telus; Ed Stephens, vice-president Scott Beaton, treasurer (Grant Thornton) Bryan Fitzpatrick, secretary (Pushor Mitchell) Heather Robinson; and board directors Craig Garries, PostNet; Julie Pringle, Snap Commercial Photography; Lauren Tomkins, West Kelowna Integrative Health Centre; James McCormick, Valley First; Tina Bisson, Manchester SPG; Bobby Bissessar, Cove Lakeside Resort; Tory Braun, Okanagan Young Professionals Collective; and Scott Simpson, Royal Bank. Appointees are Jenny Money, Westbank First Nation, and John Whitehead, John K. Whitehead & Associates. Outgoing directors are Sarah Sabo, Marci Paynter, and Adria Perron.

Happy 55th anniversary

Jerry and Lillian Moller (Dec. 12).

Kudos to the RBC Royal Bank staff who will host the Salvation Army Kettles from Dec. 6 to 10 at the Save-On-Foods in Orchard Plaza from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Margaret Morrison is the community manager Kelowna South, RBC Royal Bank.

Happy 26th anniversary

Steve and Alana Francis (Dec. 9).

The Kettle Valley Santa Parade is Saturday, Dec. 11, 5 to 7:30 p.m. I am delighted to be asked to ride in the parade in a truck sponsored by Konquer Hot Rods. There will be 17 floats, a collection for the food bank, money donated to The Bridge Youth Recovery Centre and photos by donation with Santa and other characters after the parade at Santa’s Workshop located at the Kettle Valley Public on Main Bar & Grill. Come join us for this festive and fun Santa Parade.

Birthdays of the week:

Tracy Padula (Dec. 8); Gary Winchester (Dec. 8); Will Hoogewoonink (Dec. 8); Shelley Ann Zemlak (Dec. 9); David Bubyn (Dec. 9); Barry Lapointe (Dec. 10); Mel Cooper (Dec. 10); Gabriel Giammartino (Dec. 10); Lois Bennett (Dec. 11); Birte Decloux (Dec. 11); Bob Levin (Dec. 11); Anne Gilbert (Dec. 11); Anne Marie Kirby (Dec. 11); RJ Bennett (Dec. 14); Ken Firkins (Dec. 13); Larry McGuire (Dec. 13); Eric Falkenberg (Dec. 13); Melina Cunial (Dec. 14).

