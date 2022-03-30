Straight from DeHart

Mark your calendars! This month, my column celebrates its 24th anniversary with the Kelowna Capital News.

In celebration of this personal milestone, I am announcing the return of the Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast Reunion on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 6-9 a.m., at The Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre. With the onset of COVID-19 and the challenging past two years, non-profits, not-for-profits and many other charity organizations have been unable to raise funds for their specific needs to help the people in our community. The social and economic impacts of COVID-19 are long-lasting, and our community needs help addressing all these critical issues. Unfortunately, many of the organizations that provide these services have also been impacted. It was an easy decision to make when asked to bring back the Drive-Thru. Huge thanks to the owners of the Ramada Hotel, the Prystay family, for allowing me to again host the event, the many existing sponsors who were more than willing to step up again, the new sponsors that have come forward and the volunteers that are more than willing to come on board and give their time and energy.

All dollars raised through the Drive-Thru will be invested in local charities and programs, strengthening vital connections, and improving lives locally. New this year. No cash? No problem! We are now pleased to accept donations via debit and credit cards. Tap your card from the comfort of your vehicle and enjoy the Drive-Thru experience with no cash exchange. I know that having cash was sometimes a problem in the mornings and now we have solved that dilemma. Remember, all funds raised from the Drive-Thru Breakfast stay right here in our community and there are no administration costs related this event. If you would like to help with sponsorship, gift cards, donations or a specific bag gift contact me at 250-862-7662 or max@rpbhotels.com. All donations are greatly appreciated. Stay tuned for regular updates on the sponsors and the event.

Long-time Interiors Group president of Heritage Office Furnishings, Wayne Cooney, is retiring March 31. With Heritage since 1989, Wayne has been instrumental in building the company into what it is today. For the last10 years, he has held positions of sales manager, general manager and most recently president, overseeing operations of both their Kelowna and Kamloops branches. Wayne and the company are passionate about giving back to the community and he has been a supporter of the Maxine DeHart, United Way Drive-thru Breakfast since its inception. The Heritage Group has announced that Roy Newington has accepted the position of general manager for the Interiors Group and will lead both their Kelowna and Kamloops teams going forward.

Congratulations

To Phyllis and Con Litz on their 50th anniversary March 30.

Congratulations to two incredible wine tour guides for Okanagan Wine Country Tours, Larry Henderson and Brian Welke, for successfully completing the Wines of British Columbia Ambassador Program Level One.

Congratulations

To Andre Blanliel and Adele Myette on their marriage April 6.

The Kandola family, who co-founded City Furniture and Appliances, has donated $100,000 to Okanagan College’s Our Students, Your Health Campaign for the new Health Sciences Centre. City Furniture donated appliances and furniture to Okanagan College’s new Home Care Lab, which gives a range of health-care students experience supporting individuals in a home environment.

Interior Savings is waiving processing fees for wire transfers that are intended to provide financial assistance to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries, including Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia until June 30th. In addition, Interior Savings has also made a commitment of $5,000 to help support Ukrainian refugees and will work with local partners to determine the best way to distribute the funds. There are options to support the fundraising efforts like those led by the Canada Ukraine Foundation at www.cufoundation.ca and the Red Cross. As the war in Ukraine intensifies, so do the fraudulent and malicious emails exploiting the humanitarian crisis and charitable spirit of recipients across the globe. To learn more about how to protect yourself from scams, a good resource is the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

April 1 marks the official kick-off of Community Clean-Up Month, as the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) encourages local residents to do light spring cleaning in your neighbourhoods. RDCO will supply gloves and bags to participants, and arrange to pick up the collected litter. New this year – post a picture of your group on social medial using the hashtag #RDCOcleanup22 and be entered into a draw for a $75 gift certificate. Visit www.recycle@rdco.com or call 250-469-6250.

Birthdays of the week

Francis Cheng (Mar. 30); Mike Rout (Mar. 30); Donna Basran (Mar. 31); Gordie Abougoush (Mar. 31); Dennis Wazny (Mar. 31); Karen Hill (Apr. 1); David Craig (Apr. 1); Karmijit Gill (Apr. 1); Carson Chan (Apr. 1); Cynthia Waldek-Peters (Apr. 2); John MacCormack (Apr. 2); Amber Firkins (Apr. 3); Ken Bessason (Apr. 3); Rick Methot (Apr. 3); Lyal Shoemaker (Apr. 4); John Mummery (Apr. 4); Leo Robert (Apr. 5); Dan Cloutier (Apr. 5); Diane (Dee) Essler (Apr. 4); Linda Digby (Apr. 5); Rosemary Thomson (Apr. 5).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kelowna