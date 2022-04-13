Straight from Dehart

If you would like to experience some authentic Roman-style Italian cuisine, Roma Nord Bistro has opened inside the Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna.

Owned and operated by Danilo and Angela D’Alba with their daughter Chiara and son Carlo helping in the restaurant, the D’Albas serve fresh, flavourful and truly distinct Roman cuisine. Relocating to Canada from Rome five years ago, their dream was to bring the experience of dining on a Roman piazza to Kelowna, to show the public what makes Roman food distinct from other Italian cuisines. Danilo spent many years managing his family’s butcher shop in Rome and Angela teamed up in the butcher shop to lead the development of a new take-home dining program while training with some of Rome’s most celebrated chefs. Roma Nord prepares classic dishes with fewer ingredients, but lots of love. We sampled the Cacio Spaghetti with Black Pepper and Mezzi Rigatoni with Amatriciana noodles, which were incredibly delicious, notwithstanding the bread with extra virgin olive oil and dark vinegar and the homemade cannoli. The tiramisu is homemade, and many other luscious desserts are brought in from different cities all over Italy. The restaurant is fully licensed and open for dine-in or take-out Monday to Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For reservations call 236-420-0125.

Tripling its retail space from 780 to 1,800 square-feet and adding new products, Kelowna Pool Tables has relocated to 170-1855 Kirschner Rd. in the Stewart Center South. Owned and operated by Jeff and Monique Watson with daughters Chantelle as general manager and Samantha as office manager, the business celebrates its fourth anniversary this June. Along with carrying all their existing stock of pool tables, shuffle boards, dart boards, ping pong, foosball, poker tables, video games, bubble hockey and accessories, they now carry Pellet Grills and accessories for both Broil King and Yoder. Mark your calendars for the grand opening for the new location, May 28-29.

After relocating from Toronto, DB Kelowna Estate Liquidation Solutions has launched in Kelowna. Owned and operated by Delores Berendt, the company specializes in downsizing, relocation and estate liquidation solutions. Their liquidation services help families deal with sorting through a lifetime of memories where to begin with the many stages of transition. For families living out of town, the stress is magnified by distance and scheduling challenges. Services offered are free in-home consultation and estimate workplan; removing sentimental belongs; shipping contents to family members; sort and organize remainder of contents for auction, donation, or disposal with packaging and delivery; plan, manage and coordinate an on-line auction; clean and stage home; yard cleanup and maintenance. DB minimizes the chaos and anxiety associated by creating and executing a seamless action plan customized to any family’s wishes, servicing the entire Okanagan.

Spring has sprung at Lakeview Market, 3033 Pandosy St. in the Mission. Floral manager Cathy Neufeld has brought in a large supply of spring annuals and flowers, including seasonal florals, bulbs, herbs, pansies, primula, and a great assortment of other various plants. I was lucky to pick-up some whimsical pussy willows that Cathy sourced locally from the Gatzke farm, along with pansies and primula. They also offer a good variety of daffodils and lilies for the upcoming Easter weekend. Ed Desjardins is the store manager.

Nancy Arbuckle and Louise Gauthier, coordinators of the Kelowna Walk to End ALS, are the recipients of this year’s Walk of the Year Award. Again in 2021, the second year the walks had to be held virtually due to the pandemic, the Kelowna walk committee and community rallied to raise $107,225, the most of any walk location in B.C.

Alison Yesilcimen, president of local manufacturing company Natures Formulae Health Products Ltd., has been appointed a new member of the board of directors for The Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna (CAC). The return of the CAC Father’s Day Car Lottery of a 2011 Ford Mustang is now underway. Tickets are available online only, with limited tickets being sold. The draw will be at the Boyd Autobody and Glass Father’s Day Car Show on June 19h. Purchase at https://cackelowna.rafflenexus.com.

Following two years of closure, the Okanagan Wine and Orchard Museum has reopened at the Laurel Packing House. Behind closed doors, staff took the opportunity to reimagine the entire display. While work is ongoing, the museum is ready to welcome guests with new stories, images, and artifacts. The museum is open three days a week in the spring and will be open five days a week this summer. www.kelownamuseums.ca

Well-known radio couple, Andy & TJ will celebrate their first anniversary with their voice acting business www.marriedwithmics.com. Andy has signed with Access Talent in NYC, AB2 Talent in LA, Hyman Talent Artists Cincinnati (Mid-West) and Lucas Talent in Vancouver. TJ is with Heyman Talent and Lucas Talent. The pair voice commercials all over the world for brands like Door Dash, Ping Golf and the U.S. Women’s Open. They also celebrate their first anniversary on 103.9 The Lake in May. Andy tells me they are having an absolute blast, but knowing him as well as I do, I think he meant that TJ is doing the heavy lifting and he is just blasting.

The Okanagan branch for the Institute of Corporate Directors will host a breakfast seminar on Thursday, April 28, 7:30-9 a.m., at the Eldorado Hotel. This session will explore modern practices and real-life learnings in key areas of effectiveness, including purpose, board composition, culture and committees. The panelists are David Bond, managing partner, KPMG Kelowna; Cybele Negris, CEO and founder of WebNames.ca; Robert Kehler, corporate director; and Tony Stewart, CEO of Quails’ Gate Winery. Michael Conway is the chair of the organization. Sign-up at bcinfo@icd.ca.

Join Marietta’s Walking Tour on April 16, from 1:30-3 p.m., around Kelowna’s famed Heritage District. The tour begins in the courtyard of the Historic Anderson House (Lightbody residence) built in 1939 by Dr. Walter and Catherine Anderson at 2302 Abbott St., across from Kelowna General Hospital, and will end at 435 Glenwood Ave. for tea and sweets. Everyone is welcome. FRAHCAS (Friends and Residents of the Abbott Street Heritage Conservation Area Society) will continue the walking tours in Marietta’s honour.

Kelowna Actors Studio is welcoming you back to live theatre with Legally Blonde: The Musical based on the hit movie of Elle Woods, April 20 to May 8. The musical is a giant-sized Gucci bag stuffed with talent, based on the Reese Witherspoon movie which was drawn from Amanda Browne’s book. Tickets now on sale by calling 250-862-2867 or www.kelownaactorsstudio.com.

Birthdays of the week

Happy 75th Ken Finlayson (Apr. 16); happy 60th Allan Lietz (Apr. 18); Gloria Moore (Apr. 13); Beryle Baldeo (Apr. 13); Dave Langton (Apr. 13); Sergei Prygounov (Apr. 13); Gerry Zimmermann (Apr. 14); Ken Thompson (Apr. 14); Dave Pears (Apr. 13); Don Burnett (Apr. 14); Walley Lightbody (Apr. 14); Natalie Walstrom (Apr. 15); Umberto Cagnoni (Apr. 15); Dave Rush (Apr. 15); Shelley Sweeney (Apr. 15); Ben Klick (Apr. 17); Maria Johnson (Apr. 17); Mike Guzzi (Apr. 17); Ashton Olsen (Apr. 17); MJ Bennett (Apr. 17); Peter Burleigh (Apr. 18); Nick Pisio (Apr. 18); Kendra Casey (Apr. 18); Pearse Walsh (Apr. 18); Cleo Curatolo (Apr. 19); Shui Lee (Apr. 19); Myles Mattila (Apr. 19); John Goncalves (Apr. 19). In memory of our mom Helen Abram (April 13).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; e-mail max@maxinedehart.ca.

