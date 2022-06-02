Straight from DeHart

Specialty Bakery has opened its fourth location in Glenmore at the Glenvalley Plaza, 108-437 Glenmore Rd.

Owned and operated by Brent Browne, the home of the famous Kelonut (half donut and half croissant with crème filling), this new location offers all of Specialty’s baked products, with more than 40 different varieties of breads, including European, gluten free artisan, sourdough, rye, potato, and their new organic line of breads. Other Specialty Bakery locations are in Kelowna at 101-833 Finns Rd. and 16-150 Hollywood Rd., and in West Kelowna at 3550 Carrington Rd. A reminder that the main Specialty Bakery outlet cafeteria on Finns Road is open for breakfast and lunch, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday.

After 15 years as owner, operator and president of Marshall’s Home Living, at 2455 Highway 97N, James Marshall has sold his well-known and respected business. James originally started his furniture career in 1997 as a managing partner at City Furniture in West Kelowna. In 2001, he started the Simmons Mattress Gallery on Banks Road. In 2007, James built the current 30,000 square-foot location. Although James has left the business, he is still staying in Kelowna.

RCMP Const. Renee Brand, a specialized child forensic interviewer with the Child Abuse Unit embedded at the Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna (CAC), has been recognized by the Federal Department of Justice for her Excellence in Victim Centred Policing as part of Victims of Crime Week, which is May 16-20. The embedded RCMP Child Abuse unit onsite specializes in the interviewing of child victims under the age of 10 and the investigations surrounding these interviews.

The first executive director of the Okanagan College Foundation, Kathy Butler, will be recognized with the Distinguished Service Award. Under her guidance, with the support of a team of dedicated volunteers and staff, she helped thousands of students achieve their education and career goals. Cathy will receive her Distinguished Service Award at the upcoming OC convocation ceremony in June.

Well, he has done it again. Eric Falkenberg has created what might be my favourite iconic Coca-Cola creation. Drop into Save-On-Foods at Orchard Plaza and check out Ogopogo. It is incredible. Eric constructed Ogopogo with Coca-Cola, Sprite, Canada Dry and a few other products. It was built with 1,100 cases of soda, which works out to about 13,200 cans. The display will be up all summer long for both residents and tourists to admire our beloved Ogopogo.

The 2022-23 Tourism Kelowna Society board of directors has some familiar faces: Annika Betts, Sandhill Wines; Audrey Surrao, RauDZ Creative Concepts Ltd.; Carla Carlson, Comfort Suites; Cedric Younge, Hyatt Place; Dale Sivucha, Coast Capri; Edan Fay, The Royal Kelowna; Jon De Bruyne, Kelowna Concierge; Joseph Clohessy, Delta Hotel; Kelly Watt, Sandman Hotel; Kristi Caldwell, Wiseacre Farm Distillery; Michael J. Ballingall, Big White Ski Resort; Nataley Nagy, Kelowna Art Gallery; Natalie Corbett, Accent Inns; Gail Given, City of Kelowna; Penny Gambell, District of Lake Country; Sam Samaddar, YLW; and Thom Killingsworth, Kelowna Yacht Club. The society also recognized outgoing board members Stan Martindale and Heather Schaub for serving multiple years on the Tourism Kelowna board.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has received the Community Excellence Award for Environmental Sustainability from the Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA). The RDCO was recognized for its collaborative effort in developing a Regional Flood Mitigation Strategy as part of the on-going Floodplain Management Plan, with extensive input from all local governments, First Nations, and regional partners. www.rdco.com

On Saturday, May 28, Innovate BC president and CEO Raghwa Gopal will publicly shave his head as a fundraiser for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and JoAnna’s House. Anyone that knows Raghwa knows that he would never part ways with his hair, or whatever is left of it, but he was glad to shave it to support children. Join Raghwa for a Public Balding Party (Bands, BBQ and Beers) from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Laurel Packinghouse. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased at Cellar Tek, 250-868-3186, or Fluid Power Solutions, 250-763-4333. To donate visit bcchf.ca.

The Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) Okanagan’s next seminar and reception entitled Kelowna 2050: Envisioning Our Future – Planning for Success is Wednesday, June 15, at the Innovation Centre, 410-1447 Ellis St., from 4 to 7:30 p.m., sponsored by Pushor Mitchell Lawyers LLP. The panel consists of Doug Gilchrist, City of Kelowna, city manager; Leonard Kerkhoff, Kerkhoff Design; Michael White, UBC AVP; Chris Derickson, WFN Chief, and Deborah Buszard, moderator. This session brings together an expert panel representing diverse governance, social and corporate perspectives that are key to shaping our infrastructure and collective future. For tickets contact Shirley at bcinfo@icd.ca.

Kelowna’s best will be on house arrest Wednesday, June 15, to participate in the annual Cops for Kids Jail & Bail fundraiser. Some of the city’s prominent citizens may receive a surprise visit from off-duty police officers for a commemorative photo and then they will be left on house arrest to raise their bail in the form of donations. Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation is a group of dedicated RCMP members and friends committed to raising funds for children in medial, physical, and traumatic crisis within Southeastern B.C. There is still time to nominate a friend, loved one, co-worker or even to take part in this fun event yourself. Check out www.copsforkids.org or call 250-801-4438 to arrange an arrest.

Congratulations to grandparents

Tim and Robin Light on the birth of their fourth grandchild, Chloe Robin, born to Mack and Brittany O’Rourke on May 20.

Celebrate The Year of the Garden with a self-guided Flower Power Garden Tour on June 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are nine gardens to explore in West Kelowna and Kelowna. The tour is designed for both beginner and advanced gardeners with experts available to answer questions along the way. Artists will also be set up at various garden sites including Annabel Stanley, Andrea Pyle, Alex Fong and Mohawk First Nations artist Lee Claremont. Funds raised support Chefs in the Classroom, edible education, an initiative of the Okanagan Chefs Association. Early bird tickets at www.flowerpowerylw.com.

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce has a new board of directors for 2022-23: Desiree Pat, Lake Country Pet; Angelique Slade Shantz (Rose Hill Orchard); Roxanne Mackintosh (Lake Country Calendar); Monique May (O’Rourke Peak Cellars); Naomi Makki (Interior Savings Credit Union); Carla Carlson (Comfort Suite); Blaine Rhymer (Associate Member); Sevannah Rodgers (Ethereal Tea & Confections); Jackie Goode (Lake Country Fridge); Melissa Cooney (Associate Member); Adam Taylor (Innov8 Digital Solutions) and Jennifer Madsen (Oyama Zipline & Adventure Park).

Kelowna Friends of the Library Book Sale is June 5, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at 114-2476 Westlake Rd. in West Kelowna. Books for all ages and fresh stock each sale.

Birthdays:

Lou Blais (May 25); Dave (Teapot) Dunscombe (May 25); Ron Mattiussi (May 25); Lynn Pedde (May 25); Deb Dunnigan (May 25); John Guidolin (May 26); Dena Barabash (May 27); Stephen Fuhr (May 27); Stan Tessmer (May 27); Lucas Griffin (May 27); Tom Macauley (May 27); Richard Prowse (May 28); Carmen Lobsinger (May 28); Cindy Atkinson (May 29); Ron Manoin (May 30); Bob Stewart (May 30); Craig Prystay (May 30); Jim Meiklejohn (May 30); Doug Dooley (May 31); Ray Wynsouw (May 31); Jeff Fraser (May 31); Roma Niessen (May 31).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662, email max@maxinedehart.ca

