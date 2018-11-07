Straight from Dehart: Max is back

John Davina, well-known businessman and owner of Kal-West Mechanical is retiring and has sold the company after owning the business for over 30 years.
Kal-West services the region in plumbing, heating HVAC, refrigeration and mechanical services. John’s retirement bucket list is super long and he is going to start reducing it immediately. Do not worry, things will not change for Kal-West as John has turned the company over to four great employees to keep the legacy of Kal-West alive and to move the company forward into bigger and better things for the future. The four gentlemen that have purchased Kal-West are Jason Schellenberger (Class B Gas License ,and Red Seal in plumbing) is an estimator and a project manager; Keith Pearce, sales representative; Terry Smith (Journeyman plumber and licensed gas fitter), general foreman and John Defher (Journeyman plumber and licensed gas fitter), general foreman. As a testament to all of these capable employees, they refused to allow another buyer to take over this reputable company. Call 250-765-6610 www.kalwest.com
More grand prize winners have come forward in the Maxine DeHart Grand Finale United Way – Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast.
Congratulations to Tracy and Doug Attenborouse (London Drugs 43” TV); Katie Jenion and Lynette Stebner (Canadian Home Builders Association Central Okanagan Electric Dewalt Drills) and Shirley Strachan (Interstate All Battery Centre Charge & Go Booster Pack).
Kudos to AST Health Care (Courier) who partnered with PowerPlant to transport the bars from the lower mainland to the Ramada at no cost.
The Kelowna office of the Great Little Box Company celebrated their 20th anniversary in business located in a brand new facility at 3502 Spectrum Court, near the airport off Innovation Drive. In 1982 Robert Meggy purchased Great Little Box out of receivership.
At that time, the company operated out of 5,000 square feet with three employees. Now, still independently owned by Meggy, the company has grown with over 280 employees and a 250,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Richmond and three branch locations in Kelowna, who opened their doors in 1998, Victoria and Everett, WA. Although the name is Great Little Box, the company does a lot more than just boxes.
They manufacture labels, folding cartons, protective packaging and. of course, corrugated boxes. Doree Quayle is the vice-president, sales. www.glbc.com
Well-known businessman Steve Harvey of Business Finders Canada is the new President of the Entrepreneurs Organization Okanagan Chapter. This unique worldwide organization is a first of its kind in Kelowna that provides entrepreneurs with global learning and a monthly confidential forum to discuss real business with other entrepreneurs.
The goal is to have their members learn and grow both personally and in their business and to help create more world-class businesses in the Okanagan. Contact Steve at steve@businessfinderscanada.com or 250-808-2838.
Long-time local company Campion Marine has been purchased by KV Private Equity, as the fourth investment of KV Private Equity Fund. Founded in 1974, Campion manufactures a highly desirable range of recreational fiberglass boats that are distributed globally via local dealer partners. KV was attracted to Campion due to the strength of its brand, loyal dealer network and the long term employee dedication. Brock Elliott, president of Campion will stay on for about six months during the transition.
Jonathan Herman is the COO of KV Private Equity.
Happy 55th Anniversary Bob and Sonja Rosco (Oct. 22).
Congratulations to Helen Dawson who is celebrating 20 years with the Kelowna Hostesses this month.
Sherry Barton Vivid Hair Studio has opened in Kettle Valley Village at 102-5315 Main Street (lower level parking lot off McArren Road). Sherry has owned salons for many years in Kelowna as well as participating in national and international hair shows and competitions and hair judging. Sherri has just recently received her new 2018 world judge’s certificate from France, with only one in ten given in Canada and the only one in BC behind the chair. Her new location is two minutes past Summerhill Winery in Kettle Valley. Call or text 250-215-8237 for an appointment.
Sharon Whiting is celebrating 20 years of assisting small businesses with her accurate, timesaving, mobile bookkeeping service under the name of ATM Bookkeeping. ATM was started with the assistance of the Community Futures Self-Employment Program and works with the Sage 50 software program. Sharon was recognized by the Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards, receiving a finalist award in the one to three employee category. ATM is a home-based business and can be reached at 250-862-9523 or atm-bkpg@shaw.ca
The 5th Annual Law vs. Accounting Blood Drive runs until Nov. 15.
Accountants took the win in 2015 and the Lawyers took the win in 2015, 2017 and 2017. Call Gayle Voyer at 250-979-8053 or Gayle,voyer@blood.ca
Family Skating Day for JoAnna’s House is Saturday, Nov. 10 from 10 am to noon at the Capital News Centre. Special pricing with hot chocolate sales and photo booth.
I am truly honoured to be laying the wreath at the Rutland Cenotaph for The City of Kelowna on Remembrance Day.
