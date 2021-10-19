Successful opening week for new downtown Kelowna café

Owner Jenna Kopperson said the turnout made her hopeful in the midst of the pandemic

Deville Coffee is at the corner of Bernard Avenue and Pandosy Street, which formerly housed Starbucks Coffee. (Contributed)

A successful grand opening is making the owner of Deville Coffee feel hopeful and encouraged.

On Thursday (Oct. 14), Deville Coffee opened its doors to the downtown Kelowna community for the first time. The space used to house a Starbucks Coffee branch in downtown Kelowna but when it shuttered, the new café stepped in.

Jenna Kopperson is the café’s owner and has said they couldn’t have wished for a better opening day.

“It was great and it was well-received. The community came out and supported us, and they lined up all day long,” she said.

“That was just fantastic and it was all around a successful day for us.”

All of the day’s proceeds went towards Kelowna-based non-profit Mamas for Mamas, which helps new families who are facing poverty-related issues across Canada. Teas and coffees were by donation all day and Kopperson said they were able to raise $3,000 for Mamas. She said the non-profit was excited and grateful for the donation, as well as their community partnership with the café moving forward.

“This isn’t just an opening day partnership for us. Whenever we do charitable work, we will be partnering with them,” according to Kopperson.

She said she is grateful for the community’s positive feedback since taking over the former Starbucks space, with residents showing their support by being repeat customers already.

Five days after opening, Kopperson is already giving back to the community by way of buying pastries and bread from local bakers.

“This community, everybody has shown up and supported us. It’s a really great city and everybody has just rallied behind us to help support us, and that’s been awesome,” she said.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking when you taken on costs as a business owner… I’m extremely hopeful that we’re going to be just fine based on the turnout we’ve had so far, the positive feedback we’ve been getting. I think it’s going to be great, and we’re here to stay.”

READ MORE: Mixed bag of weather to hit Okanagan-Shuswap

@twilamam

twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaOkanagan