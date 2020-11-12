Summerland winery helps support B.C.’s restaurant industry

Recognize someone great in the restaurant industry with the #StandupforService Campaign

A Summerland winery is working with the BC Restaurant and Foodservice Association (BCRFA) to recognize the efforts of the hospitality industry during the pandemic, during the #StandupforService Campaign.

COVID-19 has greatly impacted the hospitality industry in the province. In May, restaurants were allowed to reopen; however, B.C.’s 14,500 restaurants and foodservice operations continue to face challenges.

This is why Sumac Ridge and the BCRAF are launching the campaign to recognize the hard-working restaurant employees who are making eating out a safe and welcoming experience in these challenging times.

BCRFA president and CEO Ian Tostenson, said restaurants are finding new ways to bring in revenue while maintaining physical distance and smaller party sizes.

“The Coronavirus has created a new level of hyper-vigilance and climate of stress and tumult. That’s been very challenging for staff,” he said.

Despite making changes to enhance the safety of customers, many staff are feeling overwhelmed by guests taking out their frustration, explained Tostenson.

“That’s not okay – with our campaign, we want to show staff that their communities support them,” said Tostenson. “I urge everyone to take five minutes to nominate someone who made dining feel welcoming and safe this fall.”

Submit your story about a fantastic chef, host, server or busser for the Stand Up for Service campaign at www.BCRFA.com

When you dine out, take note of the people making your experience great and nominate them and bring joy to someone who is working hard in challenging times: www.BCRFA.com.

READ MORE: Krazy Emporium looks for helping hand after one of theirs was stolen

READ MORE: Early morning fire damages unit at Motel 5000

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

restaurant