Taco about excitement in North Okanagan

New fast food restaurant planned for former Daily Grind location

Taco Time is opening soon at the former Daily Grind on 27th Street. (Chelsey Hodgins photo)

“Dreams really do come true!” said Stacy Lynn, one of hundreds of Vernon residents excited about the news that Taco Time is coming to town.

A banner has been posted at the 27th Street location announcing that the fast food restaurant is opening soon.

It is located at the former Daily Grind, a drive-thru coffee shop that closed.

Hundreds of people shared their excitement over the news, after Chelsey Hodgins posted a photo of the sign on the Vernon Rant and Rave.

“Was the highlight to my day,” Hodgins said.

Businessfast foodOkanaganrestaurant