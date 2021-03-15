Technical issues delay Kelowna council decision on winery’s culinary college

A concept rendering of the proposed “Culinary College for Humanity” at Summerhill Pyramid Winery. (Contributed)

Technical difficulties have forced Kelowna city council to postpone its decision on endorsing a large culinary school at Summerhill Pyramid Winery for a second time.

Two weeks ago, council tabled its discussion on winery-owner Stephen Cipes’ proposed “Culinary College for Humanity” wanting to hear from the developer himself.

Cipes was meant to plead his case virtually at council’s Monday, March 15 meeting, but technical difficulties with the city’s teleconferencing service didn’t allow that to happen. As a result, the matter has been put over to next week.

Cipes claims in his application to the city the proposed facility, to be located on Summerhill’s property along Chute Lake Road, is unique both provincially or nationally. It would include a culinary facility, educational stays, wine tasting, food-producing gardens, and parking. The eight-floor, 35,000-square-foot building would consist of 150 rooms to be used solely by students and faculty, Cipes stated in his application to the city.

During its first presentation to council at the beginning of March, councillors expressed concern that different uses may arise.

“My concern about this is, while it speaks to a really unique opportunity … I don’t want it to be used as a hotel in a vineyard,” said Coun. Mohini Singh on March 1.

City staff has recommended council endorse the proposal, moving it to be considered by the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC).

If endorsed by council and approved by the ALC, Cipes would have to apply for a zoning amendment. At that point, council would give input on building height and proposed use.

READ MORE: Kelowna bike rental program strives for more accessible outdoor recreation

READ MORE: City council backs major Kelowna Christian School expansion

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna