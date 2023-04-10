The corporate logo of Teck Resources Limited is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

The corporate logo of Teck Resources Limited is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Teck Resources doubles down on plan to split company after Glencore offer

Teck says its separation will give shareholders more choice and ways to maximize value

Teck Resources Ltd. is doubling down on its plan to split the company, a week after Swiss mining giant Glencore made an unsolicited bid for the Vancouver miner.

In an investor presentation issued today, Teck says its separation will give shareholders more choice and ways to maximize value because they will hold shares in both Teck Metals and Elk Valley Resources.

The company says its plan provides a responsible exit from steelmaking coal at fair value.

It adds that Teck’s current plan has no competition or regulatory hurdles to overcome.

Glencore’s offer of 7.78 of its shares for each Teck Class B subordinate voting share amounts to a 20 per cent premium on the date its offer was made.

Teck’s board of directors unanimously rejected the offer because it would expose shareholders to copper and thermal coal and oil trading, and said the pitch did not present a “coherent plan” for its proposed coal company.

READ MORE: Teck Resources rejects unsolicited takeover offer from Glencore

READ MORE: Shock and shrugs as John Horgan joins board of steel company after resignation

coal minemining

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. farmer comes out of his shell to sell vending machine eggs

Just Posted

Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn)
Kelowna perfectly poised heading towards FIFA World Cup 2026: Tourism minister

The fundraiser will be held at AH Repair at 391 Tilley Rd, Lake Country, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on April 15. (OFTF photo)
Fundraising BBQ in Lake Country to keep the Okanagan’s forests clean

Vernon Vipers forward Anson McMaster (28) and West Kelowna’s Isaiah Norlin (16) engage in hockey playoffs’ tradition of series-ending handshakes, following Vernon’s 3-0 win Sunday, April 9, at Kal Tire Place. The Vipers won the best-of-seven BCHL Interior Conference quarterfinal 4-2. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers eliminate West Kelowna Warriors

The Quinnipiac Bobcats won their first ever NCAA Frozen Four Championship, defeating the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-2 in OT on Saturday night (Quinnipiac photo).
Former West Kelowna, Penticton BCHL players victorious in NCAA Championship