The BarberShoppe

The Barbershoppe

Rebekah Reed’s business is tailored to men’s style

Located in the Winfield Professional Building, The Barbershoppe by Rebekah Reed is a business tailored to men. Owner Rebekah Reed wanted to fill the gap in men’s hair care after watching her brothers struggle to find the right products.

The Barbershoppe is open six days a week and is open for both appointments and walk-ins.

Services include:

~ Gentleman’s taper

~ Skin fade

~ Buzz cut

​~ Neck and edges

~ Beard trim

~ Shampoo, blow dry and style

~ Long layers

~ Kids 12 & under

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Impress TVLake Country

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
40 under 40: Julien Gibon

Just Posted

FILE – Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon, B.C., on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Kelowna, Cranbrook, Kamloops being ‘carefully monitored’ for wildfire risks amid dry spring

Photo by Kira Erickson/South Whidbey Record
More cases of avian flu in Kelowna

Downtown Penticton seen from atop a mountain outside town. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)
‘Below-seasonal temperatures’ result in historic lack of precipitation in the Okanagan

Parents in Kelowna lack confidence in the vaccination (Metro Creative Graphics Photo)
Kelowna parents are vaccinated but most kids are not