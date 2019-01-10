Thomson Okanagan Tourism Association a finalist for World Tourism awards

The UNWTO announced nine finalists from all over the world

Winery tours are a big part of the diversity of tourism options in the Thompson-Okanagan region. Photo: contributed

The Thompson-Okanagan Tourism Association’s Embracing Our Potential program is among the nine finalists for the 15th annual World Tourism Organization awards, which recognizes inspirational projects that have made advances towards sustainable tourism.

The Canadian company’s program was selected for the award among non-governmental organizations, which includes other projects from the finalists from Spain and Switzerland. Other categories include awards in public policy and governance where initiatives from Columbia and Spain were the finalists. Awards in enterprises were given to the finalists’ programs from India, Italy, and The Philippines.

In early December, TOTA was recognized for its work on the international stage with the World’s Responsible Tourism Award at World Travel Awards in Portugal.

The list of finalists for 2019’s UNWTO Awards range from community-based tourism development and innovation-driven nature conservation to heritage tourism and promotion of accessible tourism. The jury committee includes tourism experts from MasterCard, Trip Advisor, more.

