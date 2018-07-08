Time Winery names director of marketing

Urban Winery preparing to open in downtown Penticton

As TIME Winery prepares to open its doors to the public in downtown Penticton, they are announcing the appointment of Graham Pierce as director of winemaking.

With more than a decade of experience producing award-winning wines in the Okanagan, Pierce is a local British Columbian who grew up in Horseshoe Bay and received his winemaking and viticulture education from Okanagan College in Penticton.

TIME Winery, according to their release, is “an inspection away from opening.”

During the soft opening period, chef AK Campbell, executive winery chef, will lead the culinary program to offer a selection of daily appetizers, features, and drink options.

Prior to joining the team at ENCORE Vineyards, Pierce worked at Black Hills Estate Winery in Oliver, BC, where he has been for the past seven years, creating a lineup of wines including the premium Nota Bene. Before that he was at Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery and before that, a chef at Kelowna’s Summerhill Pyramid Winery

At ENCORE Vineyards, Pierce is supported in the winemaking duties by Nadine Allander, who was recently promoted from assistant winemaker to the position of winemaker.

“We have been industry friends with Graham for many years,” said Harry McWatters, CEO of ENCORE Vineyards.

“It is great to have him join our team. His pedigree of winemaking and knowledge in handling Okanagan fruits will allow Evolve Cellars, McWatters, and TIME Winery to continue making exceptional BC VQA certified wines that is a reflection of the land where the grapes are grown and the talented people who craft them.”

Pierce is also looking forward to his new role.

“The fun challenge will be to oversee and make a range of wines,” said Pierce. “After crafting still wines for so many years, I am most excited about the chance to create my first small batch sparkling wine.”

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
A top-10 Canadian chef dishing up delights in Naramata

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP looking for missing man

Thomas Quigley, 41 was reported missing by his family

Seven little kittens find fur-ever homes in Kelowna

The Okanagan Cat Coalition hosts another successful adoption event

Kelowna locals finalists in the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Pacific program

The Mission Group Enterprises CEO, and president named

Inaugural Invitational Slopestyle wraps up at Big White

Nicholi Rogatkin took first place on the new slopestyle course

PBR landed at Prospera Place for a night of excitement

Kelowna hosted the night of action for a second year in a row

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Time Winery names director of marketing

Urban Winery preparing to open in downtown Penticton

Toronto van attack survivor grapples with legacy of incident months later

The attack killed 10 when a man drove a van down a busy street

B.C. VIEWS: Do we need another layer of green government oversight?

Foresters, engineers may not be trusted to act ethically

4 rescued from Thailand cave as rescue operation underway

The boys and their coach will have to dive out of a flooded cave

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

He had been leading an international mountaineering expedition when he died early Saturday

Gypsy, a 6-foot-long ball python, missing in Delta

The six-foot long and eight-inch wide snake is not venemous and eats small animals

RCMP believe convicted sex offender may have more victims in B.C.

In March, Randolph Byron Dunlop was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 1994

Most Read

  • Time Winery names director of marketing

    Urban Winery preparing to open in downtown Penticton