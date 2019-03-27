Top 40 Over 40: Kelowna business owner, dedicated hockey mom recognized for leadership

Recently moving from the Lower Mainland, a devoted hockey mom and business owner has been an integral part of the Kelowna community.

Over the past three decades, Treena Carson-Piva’s professional career has been in community development, professional fundraising, marketing and administrative management.

Just over a year ago she and her husband purchased a Real Property Management franchise and moved to Kelowna from the lower mainland to open an office in the Okanagan. In that short time, she has been completely devoted to building their business and finding their places in the community. For her efforts, she is being honoured in BDO’s Top 40 Over 40 program.

Carson-Piva attributes, in part, their fast-growing success to their approachability, integrity, and commitment to community. Within a few months of living in the Okanagan, she was invited to sit on the board of directors of the Kelowna Women in Business in the role of sponsorship director and she has been an active participant in the Kelowna business and professional networking community.

Whether it’s managing a political campaign or being the school PAC president, being the founder of a city-wide youth initiative program or chairing a large provincial non-profit organization, she has always gravitated to leadership positions and to environments that involve action. She has run for public office, organized municipal capital project fundraising campaigns, chaired numerous boards and committees, and managed a large provincial event that involved working with more than 500 volunteers. Her nature is to get involved, contribute, volunteer, inspire, and do whatever she can to evoke positive change in her community.

Currently, she is on the board of directors for Kelowna Women in Business and is a devoted hockey wife, and ball, hockey, band mom.

She’s an extremely strong advocate of community involvement and engagement, and her business, Real Property Management Executives, has sponsored many causes and organizations over the past seven months such as Kelowna Minor Hockey Association, Kelowna Women in Business, the VW Das Autoshau and the 2018 Bushnell IPGA Tour.

