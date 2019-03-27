Treena Carson-Piva. - Contributed

Top 40 Over 40: Kelowna business owner, dedicated hockey mom recognized for leadership

Treena Carson-Piva is being honoured by BDO’s Top 40 Over 40 program

Recently moving from the Lower Mainland, a devoted hockey mom and business owner has been an integral part of the Kelowna community.

Over the past three decades, Treena Carson-Piva’s professional career has been in community development, professional fundraising, marketing and administrative management.

Just over a year ago she and her husband purchased a Real Property Management franchise and moved to Kelowna from the lower mainland to open an office in the Okanagan. In that short time, she has been completely devoted to building their business and finding their places in the community. For her efforts, she is being honoured in BDO’s Top 40 Over 40 program.

READ MORE: With more than 20 years of experience around the world, Okanagan woman honoured in Top 40 Over 40

Carson-Piva attributes, in part, their fast-growing success to their approachability, integrity, and commitment to community. Within a few months of living in the Okanagan, she was invited to sit on the board of directors of the Kelowna Women in Business in the role of sponsorship director and she has been an active participant in the Kelowna business and professional networking community.

READ MORE: Kelowna entrepreneur honoured for innovative electric boats

Whether it’s managing a political campaign or being the school PAC president, being the founder of a city-wide youth initiative program or chairing a large provincial non-profit organization, she has always gravitated to leadership positions and to environments that involve action. She has run for public office, organized municipal capital project fundraising campaigns, chaired numerous boards and committees, and managed a large provincial event that involved working with more than 500 volunteers. Her nature is to get involved, contribute, volunteer, inspire, and do whatever she can to evoke positive change in her community.

Currently, she is on the board of directors for Kelowna Women in Business and is a devoted hockey wife, and ball, hockey, band mom.

READ MORE: Vernon kickboxing champion honoured for Top 40 Over 40

She’s an extremely strong advocate of community involvement and engagement, and her business, Real Property Management Executives, has sponsored many causes and organizations over the past seven months such as Kelowna Minor Hockey Association, Kelowna Women in Business, the VW Das Autoshau and the 2018 Bushnell IPGA Tour.

READ MORE: Kelowna Chamber nominations open for Top 40 Over 40


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Behind the wheel: Taxi driving as a career
Next story
Ride hailing rules leave B.C. waiting for minister’s final word

Just Posted

Okanagan Premier League wraps inaugural season

The indoor soccer league finishes its first season Wednesday

Regional District of Central Okanagan’s budget smaller than last year’s

The district adopted its budget during a board meeting Monday

UBC Okanagan study suggests ditching cheat days on diet

Researchers argue that those on keto diets should reconsider cheat days

Kelowna seniors hopefully cautious after federal funding highlighted in Kelowna

Minister Carla Qualtrough highlighted funding for seniors in the federal budget

Real estate consultants predict renting in Kelowna will get easier

They say more apartments under construction will increase supply and short term rental laws will help

Pickup truck smashes car sending it flying onto its roof

The incident happened at Harvey and Gordon in Kelowna

Craigslist sale gone wrong: Richmond man robbed at gunpoint

Police are looking for the suspect after the robbery in January

Okanagan Greyhound lot bites the dust

Construction of the new Penticton parking lot will take place immediately following the demolition

Two in hospital after semi rear-ends road crew on Highway 5

Semi-truck driver issued violation ticket

Ride hailing rules leave B.C. waiting for minister’s final word

Commercial driver’s licence still an obstacle for participants

Car flies into air and lands on roof in Kelowna

The incident happened at Harvey and Gordon in Kelowna

Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’

Facebook received criticism after suspect in New Zealand mosque shootings broadcast the massacre

‘It would have killed him’: Teen cyclist avoids injury after hitching a ride on semi

Vernon police said the incident, known as skitching, could have had fatal consequences

Kelowna-Lake Country Conservative candidate forum remains one-woman show

Constituency nomination candidate Renee Wasylyk says she’ll attend even if her opponent Tracy Gray does not

Most Read