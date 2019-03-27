Top 40 Over 40: Kelowna football coach honoured for his abilities

Kendall Gross is being recognized by BDO’s Top 40 Over 40 program

Kendall Gross. - Contributed

Kendall Gross is a Kelowna leader. He has been in the financial service industry for almost 30 years with 25 of those years in a leadership role. He has led major projects, sales, branch and district teams and is inspiring young minds as a football coach at KSS.

A little over three years ago he joined Valley First and is currently the vice president of retail and business banking. He views the impact he’s had in his career by leading Valley First to have a strengthened identity in the community which has allowed it to adapt and achieve a social change focus and ensuring his leadership is keeping the branch teams motivated and inspired has led to a positive and content feeling within Valley First for the past three years. This year, he’s being honoured by BDO’s Top 40 Over 40 program.

Creating this strength internally has allowed them to be effective as an organization not only socially but also has had an impact on the professional lives of all employees. The result is great performance that not only benefits the credit union’s members and employees but also the community as there are more resources to give back. Those resources include employees’ time to focus on local causes close to their hearts.

Over the years he has watched many successful leaders and learned how they were able to have people follow them. Kendall feels he is able to help people find what they are best at and succeed because very early in his career he discovered how important it is to take leadership seriously. In order to be an effective leader, he has found it critical to be available, listen and follow through.

Currently, he is coaching high school football at KSS. In addition, he volunteers time to coach football at a provincial level with two U16 teams representing BC at inter-provincial competitions throughout the summer. Over the last three years, he has also had the opportunity to give back at the Central Okanagan Food Bank in different ways.

Each Christmas, he volunteers as a driver with his son to help with their Christmas Hamper program which has been very rewarding. He has also led two separate project teams which have helped the Food Bank as they have settled into their new space on Enterprise Way.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
