Top 40 over 40: Paul Lenz

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its Top 40 Over 40 program, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees.

About 25 years ago, Paul Lenz and his business partner started OK Communications Ltd., hopeful the new era of cell phones was going to be a lucrative endeavour.

They soon found that as a dealer, the profit sharing wasn’t in their favour and they needed to adapt quickly. After an unfortunate event sparked the need to install pinhole cameras at their shared workspace, their security business was born and they rebranded as Spy vs Spy.

Leadership is many different things to different people. As a member of the Kinsmen Club of Rutland and the Kinsmen Club of Kelowna, Paul has shaped his leadership skills with the training offered from the community organization.

Paul ran volleyball leagues for 22 years and was the softball chairman for six consecutive years. While running his business, Paul found the training invaluable and the networking allowed his business to thrive through the ups and downs the entrepreneurial world presented.

Paul says he owes his successes to the training he gathered through serving his community.

He volunteers his time to various organizations and believes that serving the community is everyone’s duty. “We live here, we play here…this is us.”

As a member of the Kinsmen Clubs in Kelowna, he has served on the executive team and was the president, along with serving as the deputy governor five times. Paul has also participated in cooking and serving meals on Christmas Eve for Inn from the Cold.

He graduated from CDI Institute as a computer technician and continues to be involved with various manufacturers training for both office and surveillance equipment.

While Paul has attained many awards throughout his career, the one that stands out the most to him is receiving the Lizard radio station’s citizen of the month award which recognized his contribution to making the community a better place.