Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Akaljot AJ Gill

Akaljot AJ Gill is MNP’s B.C. Agriculture Services team leader, supporting agriculture advisors in MNP’s 23 offices across B.C.

Based in Kelowna, AJ is a seasoned leader with a lifelong passion for helping farmers. He moved to Canada from India in 1988 and grew up in a farming family. His hands-on agricultural background has given him deep insights into issues, challenges and opportunities facing farmers.

With nearly two decades of work experience at federal and provincial government levels, AJ was instrumental in the transfer of the federal government’s AgriStability program to the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture.

He previously represented our province on the National Program Advisory Committee, providing advice to federal, provincial, and territorial governments on the delivery of the AgriStability and Agri Invest programs.

A strong believer in giving back to the community, he is a founding director of the Hope and Heal Foundation, which raised over $100,000 for BC Cancer and $100,000 for the KARIS Support Society.

