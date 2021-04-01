Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Andre Brosseau

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its ‘Top 40 Over 40 presented by BDO’, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

Andre Brosseau is president of Innov8 Digital Solutions in Kelowna, one of Canada’s largest privately held providers of business technology.

Andre graduated from the University of Alberta in 1991 with a commerce degree. A believer in shopping local, he started his career in Edmonton with Minolta.

He partnered with Digitex in 1999 and moved to Kelowna when his wife’s health encouraged him to focus on family and keep the Kelowna small operation going. Now growing in the community by acquiring five companies locally, Innov8 has moved into Alberta.

Andre describes himself as determined and outgoing, hockey team captain, emcee of school events, and someone who has learned to listen and lead by example.

He is proud to have met federal ministers in Ottawa three years ago to advocate for including small business in the procurement process.

Innov8 also supports numerous community ventures.

He calls his highest honour his father telling him he was proud of him for doing many of the things that he wished he had done. And his great partner is his wife Katia.