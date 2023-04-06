Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Anglela Price-Stephens

Angela Price-Stephens

Angela Price-Stephens is a British and Canadian lawyer and mental health professional who dreamed of relocating to the Okanagan more than 25 years ago.

A family lawyer at Martin Estate and Personal Injury Law, she is unique as the only family lawyer in the province who also practices as a registered clinical counsellor. She supports the low income couples’ counselling program at Connect Family Law & Therapy in Kelowna. She has provided thousands of hours of volunteer first responder assistance on national and local 24-hour distress, suicide, and child help lines. Former president of Brain Trust Canada, based in Kelowna, Angela continues her commitment as a director of this amazing organization, supporting those in our community with acquired brain injury and their families. She is also on the boards of Canadian Mental Health Association and Kelowna and Hear the Child Society, a non-profit dedicated to giving a voice to children caught in family dispute. Angela is also a trained volunteer with the restorative justice program in Kelowna diverting youth from the criminal justice system, where appropriate.

