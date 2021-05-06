Brian Wall

Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Brian Wall

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its ‘Top 40 Over 40 presented by BDO’, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

Brian Wall describes himself as determined (and a wee bit stubborn), going after what he wants with decision and vigour.

His career began as a commercial pilot – a dream since being a young boy – but he returned to school wanting to be successful in business.

Brian has since served 35+ years in senior leadership roles for a variety of organizations, currently as AEM’s chief executive officer.

On weekends, Brian spends the endless joys of summer relaxing on the Kettle River with family, friends, and his dog Noki. He hopes to one day ride some of the best roller coasters in the world. “Life is a lesson. Take it all in while you can. Have a willingness to recognize that you can always do better tomorrow than you did today.”

Brian draws from the leadership lessons of Patrick Lencioni, John Maxwell, Marcus Buckingham and the inspiration of his family as he quarterbacks AEM’s cohesive team. Ultimately accountable for the successful and profitable growth of the organization and its people, Brian challenges his team to do good and be meaningful in everything they do.

“I believe in putting employees first. If employees aren’t supported to be the best they can be, customers and the success of the organization are just a dream.”

In the 1990s, he was provided the opportunity to give back, he says, “to this incredible community we all live in” as a member of the RCMP Auxiliary, proud to a part of what was then the largest volunteer police group in Canada.

This led to a voluntary contribution of 400 to 600 hours per year.

His profession allows him to meet some incredible individuals that have relocated to Kelowna who are currently seeking insight and knowledge of opportunities that exist here in the Central Okanagan. This program is supported and provided through the Connector program under the direction of the COEDC.

“My desire to become a commercial pilot saw my education go from high school to flight school,” Brian said.

“Then, after flying commercially for a number of years I went back to OUC at the time to study business and the last 35 years have provided by a lifetime of learning.”

