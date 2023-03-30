Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Camille Saltman

Camille Saltman is co-founder and chief marketing sand sustainability officer of INCA Renewtech, a Kelowna-based manufacturer of bio-composites for Toyota, Winnebago Industries and Swiss-based Gurit.

She is co-founder and general partner of OKGN WMAN Angel Funds, and board member and secretary of the Kelowna Art Gallery. Previously, she was president of MD Revolution, where she raised $10 million in equity, and led development of a SAAS application now monitoring 70,000 U.S. patients with chronic disease. She also served as president of Malama Composites, which produced a full line of bio-composites to replace petroleum-based insulation foams in everything from movie sets to medical devices. She was also president of CONNECT, the organization credited with building San Diego’s leadership as one of the top tech clusters in the world.

She has also led two award winning, multi-million-dollar marketing agencies with clients like Siemens, Callaway and Ford. Camille has held board roles with Tony award winning La Jolla Playhouse; globally recognized La Jolla Music Society; BIOCOM, California’s pharmaceutical and biotech trade organization and was vice- chair of EvoNexus, California’s telecom/digital organization.

community profile