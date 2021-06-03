Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Dan Kobi

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its ‘Top 40 Over 40 presented by BDO’, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

Dan Kobi built Care Dental, establishing the first COVID-19 hospital operating room air exchange system in a B.C. dental office.

Over more than 20 years plus, Dan has developed five dental offices, working with many team members.

His community support includes the establishment of Care Kids through Care Dental, a program through Mamas For Mamas, designed to help children in need by handling one child’s dental needs per month.

Dan is a DDS, Doctor of Dental Surgery, but when it comes to receiving other honours, he says number one is the honour of working with the best dental team ever.

community profile