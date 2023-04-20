Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Danica Dutt

Danica Dutt, Okanagan-raised, is a mom, wife and associate wealth advisor here in Kelowna with Benewealth Strategies Inc.

Danica is an expert in organizing and simplifying your financial house, growing and protecting your money, and working with the team at Benewealth Strategies to teach their clients to build wealth through real estate and business ownership. Her passion has always been to give and make an impact in the community.

She is president of Kelowna Women in Business for the 2022-23 term and is also president of the local referral networking organization BNI Business Builders.

Growing local business and leading a community of passionate women who lead by example and advocate the values of diversity, inclusion, and community over competition.

community profile