Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Dev Fraser

Dev Fraser is the president and director of Walk Around Lake Country and Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail.

He moved to Kelowna in 1964 and graduated from Civil Engineering at UBC in 1978. Dev and his wife Wendy have been very involved in the community for many years, and he became the president of Walk Around Lake Country in 2008.

As a former project manager and builder, he is an active volunteer for Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail and a founding director.

Dev was recognized by the Government of Canada in 2017 with the Senate of Canada 150 Award for volunteering and championing trails in the Okanagan. He has three sons and three wonderful daughters-in-law who have given him and Wendy the greatest gift of nine grandchildren. He thoroughly enjoys being able to give back to our community, using some of what he has learned throughout his career.

community profile