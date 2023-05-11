Mark Ellery.

Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Mark Ellery

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

In 1989, Mark Ellery opened his first cellular retail shop.

By 2013, his business had grown to five locations and Mark won a top 40 under 40 award from Business in Vancouver Magazine. He sold his business and joined Pacific Quorum Properties in 2014 and has been instrumental in building the group of Pacific Quorum offices in the Okanagan into one of the region’s largest strata/rental companies.

Mark oversees a team of 150 team members, where the focus is creating a life balance for all staff.

He has been the recipient of many awards, Top 40 under 40 Business in Vancouver Magazine being one. Others he is most proud of are the 2002 Rising Star Award and 5-time President Award winner from Pacific Quorum Properties, awarded to the one individual who contributes the most to corporate growth over the year.

Since 2016, Mark has played a part in spearheading successful food drives across the Okanagan, as well as volunteering time to manage stratas for Habitat for Humanity, giving new homeowners a chance to learn about living in community stratas.

