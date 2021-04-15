Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Melanie Greenough

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its ‘Top 40 Over 40 presented by BDO’, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

Melanie Greenough has been a small business owner for the past 20 years – in her words, rising from homeless single mom to now Successful Online entrepreneur.

She has coached hundreds of women in the Okanagan to build a business, brand and bank account that they love while building a team of 100+ Certified Coaches who are training thousands of women globally.

She has recruited, trained and led teams in the thousands by developing online systems, leadership development paths, skillset training and coaching and support. Her company raises awareness and collect donations for the local food banks, does street outreach and education.

Melanie was nominated for the YWCA Women of distinction award, and was featured in Success from Home Magazine, and Your Business From Home.