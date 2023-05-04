Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Michelle Korchinski

Naughty Girl Essentials Lingerie INC. was founded by Michelle Korchinski in 2011, arising from a personal challenge of not being able to find any sexy, fun, and well-fitting lingerie for her 40-something mom body.

“I still feel sexy and youthful, why can’t I get the lingerie that I want in my body’s size?” she asked herself.

This started an illuminating journey of researching the intimate apparel industry and learning there really wasn’t much being done in the fashion industry to reflect the real woman and her real-life challenges in finding well-fitting undergarments.

She was armed with a purpose and a passion for providing a solution to this dilemma for not only herself but for millions of other women around the world who were feeling the same way as her, leading to the creation of Naughty Girl Essentials Lingerie, catering to all body types from XS to 6XL, offering a selection of in-store made and alternate brand sourced lingerie in alluring and sultry sizes, styles, colours, and fabrics both online and in-store.

