Michelle Korchinski.

Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Michelle Korchinski

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

Naughty Girl Essentials Lingerie INC. was founded by Michelle Korchinski in 2011, arising from a personal challenge of not being able to find any sexy, fun, and well-fitting lingerie for her 40-something mom body.

“I still feel sexy and youthful, why can’t I get the lingerie that I want in my body’s size?” she asked herself.

This started an illuminating journey of researching the intimate apparel industry and learning there really wasn’t much being done in the fashion industry to reflect the real woman and her real-life challenges in finding well-fitting undergarments.

She was armed with a purpose and a passion for providing a solution to this dilemma for not only herself but for millions of other women around the world who were feeling the same way as her, leading to the creation of Naughty Girl Essentials Lingerie, catering to all body types from XS to 6XL, offering a selection of in-store made and alternate brand sourced lingerie in alluring and sultry sizes, styles, colours, and fabrics both online and in-store.

community profile

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bell to offer free messaging for Aeroplan members on Air Canada flights

Just Posted

Group heads out for a night hike at Johns Family Nature Conservancy Regional Park. (RDCO/Submitted)
Dark sky at night, Kelowna’s delight: Park gets nocturnal designation

The Kelowna Pipe Band, seen in this photo from 2019, celebrates its centennial on May 6, 2023. (Kelowna Pipe Band Facebook)
Kelowna Pipe Band celebrating 100 years

The Moose Hide Campaign began as a BC-born, Indigenous-led grassroots movement to engage men and boys in ending violence towards women and children. (Okanagan College)
Okanagan College raising the issue of gender-based violence

The Coldwater River in Merritt is experiencing high water levels. (Submitted)
Nicola Valley under severe thunderstorm watch