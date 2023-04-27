Neil Fassina. (Submitted)

Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Neil Fassina

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

A thought-leader, collaborator and visionary, Dr. Neil Fassina holds one of the region’s most influential roles as president of Okanagan College, where he leads education and training of the next generation of skilled professionals.

Dr. Fassina arrived at OC in April 2021, after five years as head of Athabasca University, and over 15 years of experience in academic leadership. Since then, his collaborative approach and visionary leadership is energizing and inspiring the college, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2023. He is an advocate for increasing access to post-secondary education and lifelong learning, specifically through collaboration and partnership with communities, business and industry, andthe public sector.

Dr. Fassina holds a PhD in Management from the Rotman School of Business, a BSc in Psychology from the University of Calgary and was named a Fellow of the Chartered Professionals in Human Resources in 2023. As an active researcher, he has authored or co-authored several refereed articles and texts, and pursues research interests in negotiations, applied decision making, and the role of education in shaping societies.

