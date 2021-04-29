Pardeep Khrod is the executive director of the BC Cancer Foundation. (Contributed)

Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Pardeep Khrod

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its ‘Top 40 Over 40 presented by BDO’, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

Over the span of her professional career, Pardeep Khrod has had extensive experience in forming and leading teams, while creating a collaborative family culture wherever she’s worked.

With a background in operations, marketing, health and fundraising, she uses the skills she has acquired to bring the best out in herself and others, while producing world-class results. In her current role as executive director of the BC Cancer Foundation (Interior), it is imperative to listen to the community, she says, and work together to raise critical funds to enhance research, outcomes and care for those facing a cancer diagnosis. Pardeep emphasizes the importance of community, the great work of BC Cancer staff, stakeholders, and supporters. Cancer doesn’t stop, she says, and neither will they. She is happy to live in Kelowna, and call the Interior home

Pardeep describes herself as a charismatic, transformative leader who builds collaborative teams.

She strongly believes that the culture which is built at work should reflect that of community and family; after all, many hours are spent in work environments, together, and being in each other’s corner goes a long way.

Pardeep takes pride in working with others to achieve common goals, and also in helping people achieve their potential as well. Her mantra is to be driven and focused on results, while never forgetting the enjoy the process, and appreciate those who have played key roles along the way.

Bucket list? She believes in filling your bucket with gratitude, and working together to achieve great things – for without community and people pulling the rope in the same direction, it is very difficult to move the dial.

Her volunteerism includes Future of Health Care Forum w/ UBCO, Accelerate Okanagan, BC Cancer; and her children’s school and in their extracurricular activities. She holds a BA from UBC and a Financial Management Designation from BCIT.

community profile

