Patrick Ng works for RBC Dominion Securities. (Contributed)

Patrick Ng works for RBC Dominion Securities. (Contributed)

Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Patrick Ng

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its ‘Top 40 Over 40 presented by BDO’, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

Prior to joining RBC Dominion Securities, Patrick Ng gained experience working directly with clients in different capacities at such firms as HSBC Canada, Sun Life Financial, and some accounting firms during summers as a student in Vancouver.

In his spare time, Patrick is committed to making his community a better place. He sits on the board of directors for the KGH Foundation and The Third Space Life Charity, and is actively involved with the Kidney Foundation of BC and Yukon, and volunteering his time with the Interior Health renal steering committee.

He’s also a proud corporate sponsor of the Okanagan College basketball program, and a strong supporter of the Kelowna Art Gallery and emerging artists in the Central Okanagan.

Much of Patrick’s leadership experience stems from his interest and involvement in causes that he holds near and dear to my heart. When he was suddenly diagnosed with CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease), his personal beliefs were challenged – a need to do more, give back, and help promote change became his top priority.

He quickly reached out to the KGH Foundation and the Kidney Foundation of BC, to get involved and take on a leadership role to help promote, raise awareness and fundraising.

He was also asked by the renal steering committee to join their group as a former and current patient, and help plan for improved patient care and support.

He accepted an invitation from Ken Stober to join his Third Space Charity board after their organization helped Patrick deal with the most difficult time in his life.

Additionally, Patrick has always been a big fan of sports and art, and he found sponsoring and supporting the OC basketball program as its first corporate sponsor, and the Kelowna Art Gallery fulfilling and positive for the community.

He’s been a supporter of the Kidney Foundation of BC & Yukon for four years, jump-starting a local chapter in the Okanagan. He helped fundraise $23,000, a first for the region and a record.

Through his work at Third Space, he helps raise awareness for mental health issues, organizes events and works broadly across the charity.

He holds a BA from UBCO in International Relations, is a licensed investment advisor, and keeps getting new accreditations.

He’s proud of recognition from the Association of Fundraising Professionals, from the KGH Foundation and others.

His proudest moments include personally donating a new ultrasound unit to the hemodialysis lab in KGH, and raising a record amount of awareness and funds for the Central Okanagan kidney walk in 2020.

Also annually supporting the Kelowna Art Gallery is something he is very passionate about. Patrick loves all kinds of art.

community profile

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Netflix chooses Toronto for new Canadian corporate headquarters

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Humans are just one of the estimated 8.7 million species on Earth

Your morning start for Thursday, April 29, 2021

A Kelowna orchardist’s under-construction ‘bird condo’ pictured at Inuksuk Orchards on Wednesday, April 28. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
Kelowna orchardist erects ‘bird condo’ to save fruit

Inuksuk Orchards is creating a condo of birdhouses, and it wants the community to get involved

Minister of Digital Government Joyce Murray. (Elena Rardon photo)
Federal minister meets with female business owners in Kelowna

Minister of Digital Government visited to discuss supporting female-owned businesses hit by pandemic

teaser photo
A look back at Kelowna’s past

The 1960’s Okanagan Hill Climb

Patrick Ng works for RBC Dominion Securities. (Contributed)
Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Patrick Ng

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

Danny Fulton receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Pop-up vaccination clinic for Indigenous residents comes to Kelowna

First Nations Health Authority is hosting the clinic at Kelowna’s Coast Capri Hotel

Cleo Ruffle a volunteer at KCR
KCR: Volunteering is, finding your passion

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. to remove speculation ‘air tax’ passed on to commercial tenants

Tax applies to empty space above property because it’s vacant

Naloxone kits. (Ministry of Health photo)
B.C. nears 500 fatal overdoses in 1st quarter of 2021; 158 deaths in March

Deaths mark a 41% increase from March of last year

British Columbia Premier John Horgan arrives before the budget speech from the legislative assembly at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Worker fears getting COVID-19 without sick leave, wants B.C. to act

Premier John Horgan has said the province is considering its own sick-leave program

Logging is proposed for a portion of Mount Ida, with the industrial park to the right. The purple portions are the proposed cut blocks, the yellowy-green are city-owned properties and the red and black dotted lines are the proposed logging roads. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm council to hear logging plans for portion of Mount Ida

BC Timber Sales rep to address city’s development and planning meeting on Monday morning, May 3

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

District of Lake Country municipal hall. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Yelling over phone won’t speed up service: District of Lake Country

District reminds residents to be kind when requesting services during a busy period for staff

Commissioner Austin Cullen, lawyer Brock Martland, and former cabinet minister and Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, as Coleman testified before the money laundering commission on Wednesday, April 28. (Screengrab)
Coleman deflects questions about money laundering in B.C. casinos at hearing

The longtime former Langley MLA was asked about disbanding a gambling crime police unit

Most Read