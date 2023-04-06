Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Robert Fershau

Born and raised in Winnipeg, Robert Fershau finally figured it out and moved to B.C. in 2005, calling Kelowna home since 2010.

He has worked with WSP Canada for the last 10 years and leads the global company’s National Landscape Architecture and Urban Design practice. He has contributed to dozens of public and private projects throughout the Okanagan and continues to be an advocate for the betterment of livability within the City of Kelowna. Along with his partner Cadre, they are raising their three children – Enzo, 18, Alba, 16, and Milo, 10.

When he is not at work Rob is busy attending dance recitals, ski races, track meets and soccer matches. In is spare time he can be found working in his garden or modifying his pop-up trailer for the next weekend camping excursion.

community profile