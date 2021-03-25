Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Scott Chambers

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its ‘Top 40 Over 40 presented by BDO’, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

Scott Chambers moved to the Okanagan in 2017. He wasn’t quite sure how or why he ended up here, but he attributes it to fate.

Scott took a job at Doak Shirreff, where he was attracted to the firm’s approach to law, which was very different than what he was used to.

Scott has been at Doak Shirreff for three years now, in which time he has made Partner and established a defined Employment & HR Law practice. Prior to moving to the Okanagan, Scott lived a fast-paced lifestyle in Toronto for 13 years where he was a partner at a Bay Street law firm. Moving to the Okanagan was a huge change of pace for him, which he doesn’t regret.

Since moving to Kelowna, Scott has been a volunteer member of the board of directors of MADD Canada’s Central Okanagan chapter and was elected treasurer of the board in 2018. He was also involved as a volunteer board director of Ozanam Recovery House in Kelowna, elected president in 2018 to 2020.

Ozanam is an 18-bed recovery home for men battling addiction and mental illness.

Scott also provides free Employment and HR Law Lunch and Learn Seminars for local businesses and HR Professionals to help educate employers on the potentially costly employment law mistakes that can happen.

Scott completed his B.A. in History from the University of Calgary in 2001, his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Western Ontario in 2004 and was granted the CPHR (Chartered Professionals in Human Resources) designation in 2020.

Scott has been published in the Advocates’ Quarterly legal magazine and written hundreds of online articles on Employment and HR. In 2019, Scott was recognized by MADD Canada for outstanding volunteer leadership.