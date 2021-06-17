SCOTT SIMPSON

Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Scott Simpson

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its ‘Top 40 Over 40 presented by BDO’, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

Scott Simpson says he has been fortunate enough to be a part of the Kelowna business community for over 23 years.

Seventeen of those years have been in the banking or professional services sectors.

During his 10 years as a marketing professional with a large local credit union and five years as a marketing and proposals professional with a national accounting firm, his roles included leading corporate social responsibility and community engagement efforts.

That allowed him to be hands-on in the interconnectivity between the business community and the organizations, charities, events and initiatives that shape the fabric and health of the local region.

In addition to the brand activation aspect, Scott found great fulfillment in being able to direct financial support to the not-for-profit organizations and events that make this community stronger.

During the pandemic, he moved his career in an entirely new direction, and now thoroughly enjoys his time as a commercial account manager with RBC.

His industry focuses include working with the region’s wineries, vineyards and tree fruit growers.

During his career, he has had experience managing an advertising sales team of five to eight people, and been privileged to work with a number of talented managers and leaders who employed a coaching, participative or strategic style of leadership.

These are all styles that resonate with him, from which he has extracted various approaches he now implements in his work with RBC and with his commercial clients.

“Today,” Scott says, “I am lucky enough to work with an organization in RBC that is dedicated to the career and professional development of all its people. RBC’s Leadership Model includes a culture of continuous learning, adaptability, and fostering an inclusive culture where everybody feels safe to speak up for the good of our colleagues and our clients.”

Scott believes strongly in the importance and value of volunteerism throughout one’s life.

It allows individuals to give back to the community in which they live, and provides people with mental and physical health benefits, as well as a sense of connection and accomplishment.

In the late spring and early summer of 2021, he volunteered his time delivering meals as part of the Nourish Families Initiative benefitting the wonderful not-for-profit organization Childhood Connections along with several area restaurants which have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

When his son was younger, he also volunteered for a season as a minor hockey coach with Kelowna Minor Hockey Association.

Over the years, he has also enjoyed taking part in many yearly community fundraising events including the YMCA’s Cycle for Strong Kids, the United Way Bus Pull, the 24 Hour Relay, BCCH Bats for a Cause and the Pride Parade.

Scott’s education includes an Associate of Arts Diploma, Business Administration, Marketing.

He also completed and received his Credit Union Institute of Canada Fellowship Designation.

