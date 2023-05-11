Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Shandi Schwartz

Shandi Schwartz is passionate about shoes and people, and loves that she gets to combine those two worlds into her magical shoe store, Strut Footwear & Apparel.

Shandi spent over 20 years in education as a high school teacher and counsellor, which was great training for leading a staff of eight to be their very best. Together, they have created the warm and wonderful place called Strut, where relationships are the foundation of their success.

Shandi remains committed to her educational roots and to this community by supporting the Central Okanagan Bursary and Scholarship Society, as well as several other not-for-profit organizations in our community.

Shandi would like to thank you for this opportunity; she is truly grateful.

And she’d like to leave you with this one very important piece of advice…always remember, if you give a girl the right pair of shoes, she can change the world!

community profile