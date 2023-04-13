Shawnee Love

Shawnee Love

Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Shawnee Love

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

Shawnee Love is the owner of LoveHR, an Okanagan-based consulting practice specializing in people, culture, talent management and HR. Since 2009, the LoveHR team has been helping clients hire and manage their people, developing and delivering skill development training, and providing coaching, advice and creative and practical HR solutions and strategies to organizations on culture and effective people management. Shawnee is also well known for her speaking, training, and blogging on topics relevant to business owners and leaders of teams. Shawnee is a proud mom of two teenage sons and for fun can be found outside in the forest and by the lake enjoying the beauty of the Okanagan.

community profile

