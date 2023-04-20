Stuart Yanow

Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Stuart Yanow

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

Stuart Yanow is a Certified Geothermal Designer who has dedicated much of his time as an engineer to the advancement of geothermal systems.

He is responsible for the design of some of the largest geothermal systems in Canada and the United States.

He is currently the president at Geotility and Orca Energy. Stuart currently oversees operations and engineering of Geotility’s branches in Canada and the United States. He is also leading Orca’s business development efforts in the role out of this unique utility offering across the United States.

Two areas where Stuart has focused on in his leadership role are creating a mentally healthy workplace and a company that supports the families of its workforce. GeoTility has an outstanding record of retention with its staff. While the average age of the leadership group is quite young, they have all been working with the company for over 15 years. GeoTility will continue to foster growth, development and community.

Pop-up banner image