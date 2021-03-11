Tanja Halsall launched Potentia HR with a mission to help people and organizations reach their potential. (Contributed)

Tanja Halsall launched Potentia HR with a mission to help people and organizations reach their potential. (Contributed)

Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Tanja Halsall

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its ‘Top 40 Over 40 presented by BDO’, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

Potentia, is the Latin root word for Potential, translated as “the power of possibility.”

Tanja Halsall launched Potentia HR with the mission of helping people and organizations reach their potential through progressive people and culture practices.

In addition to supporting businesses, Tanja works within the Faculty of Management at UBCO as an adjunct professor and previously a personal development coach and instructor within the Masters of Management program.

Tanja volunteers her time graciously. Currently, she is a board director and executive committee member with Accelerate Okanagan.

From 2011 to 2017, she was a director on the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation board.

Within her business, Tanja supports many charities and non-profit organizations.

With a passion for giving back, she provides charities with a nfp rate, and donates 10 per cent of fees back to their organization.

With a Chartered Professional in Human Resources designation (CPHR), a Senior Certified Professional designation with the Society of Human Resource Management (worldwide), Masters of Arts in Leadership (MA), Post- Diploma in Human Resource Management, and a coaching program certificate from the European Mentorship and Coaching Council, Tanja is committed to lifelong learning and striving for excellence.

During her time with Grant Thornton LLP, Tanja received a Community Service Award for Western Canada. In a letter written to support her nomination, Doug Rankmore, the KGH Foundation CEO wrote: “I think it’s important to say that there are few volunteers who have contributed so widely and so deeply to an organization. Tanja has left her mark on the KGH Foundation and in doing so has created a legacy of impact in Kelowna.”

While Tanja has also been featured in the cover story of People Talk Magazine, she believes the recognition from clients and referrals are the best honours.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Warren Buffett’s fortune tops $100 billion as his stock soars

Just Posted

Chantelle Marcellus is pictured with her mother, Cara-Jean (Carrie) Koski, who died skiing at Big White Ski Resort on Jan. 2. (Courtesy of Chantelle Marcellus)
Kelowna nurse setting out on journey to honour her mother, Carrie Koski

Chantelle Marcellus hopes to raise awareness, funding for her mother’s biggest passion: helping others

This historic photo is of the Kelowna Golf and Country Club in the late 1920s. The photo is actually a postcard by Ribelin Photo and shared to the Facebook group Old Kelowna by Pat Royce. According to the group Old Kelowna, the first game of golf played in the city was in 1899 on a nine-hole course located near present-day city hall and the Memorial Arena. In 1914 the golf course was moved to a new location in the Bankhead area. However, the course never really took off due in part to its members leaving to join the armed forces to fight in World War I. In 1920, the members decided to purchase and move to the present location known then as the Wolaston property. At the time the club had 72 members. Later that year the club was incorporated and a clubhouse was built on the property.
A look back at Kelowna’s past

The Kelowna Golf and Country Club circa 1920s

Tanja Halsall launched Potentia HR with a mission to help people and organizations reach their potential. (Contributed)
Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Tanja Halsall

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Originally, registration for 85 to 89 year olds was expected to open Monday, March 15

Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 42 new cases of COVID-19

Fourteen people in the region are currently in hospital with the virus, five of whom are in intensive care

This year's Young Entrepreneurs Show has gone virtual in lieu of the one-day marketplace due to pandemic restrictions. (Big White Community School)
Big White’s young entrepreneurs’ show goes virtual

Support local by buying from young local vendors

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were repeatedly asked during question period

Last March, a group called Hearts of Okanagan started with the idea of putting up hearts in our windows in an effort to show we are in this together even though we were isolated at home at the time. Painted rocks started showing up all over the community with messages of hope. (Facebook)
COLUMN: We have lost so much in the last year, but hopefully not our hope

It might be at the fringes of our hearts right now, but hope is there

Pathways
Interior Health not budging on decision to pull funding from Penticton addictions centre

IH will start hiring a team soon to take over addiction services

BC Housing has proposed that Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street in Penticton be extended until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be a shelter April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton city council meets to discuss BC Housing demands

BC Housing said it may override council’s decision to reject shelter extension

Japanese-Canadian dancer Jennifer inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)
VIDEO: Array of COVID-safe ‘dance bubbles’ installed in downtown Vancouver

Nighttime performances scheduled to take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this month

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
B.C. tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

A passenger bus involved in an accident along a logging road Friday night is carried from the crash scene by a tow-truck near Bamfield, B.C. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Coroner says lack of seatbelts a factor in fatal Bamfield bus crash

2019 rollover killed two 18-year-old University of Victoria students during a field trip

Most Read