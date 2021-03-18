Trisha Miltimore is a speaker and corporate trainer.

Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Trisha Miltimore

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its ‘Top 40 Over 40 presented by BDO’, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

There is a moment driving home on the Connector that takes Trisha Miltimore’s breath away…every single time.

That moment is when the mountain road crests and opens to the gorgeous landscape vista of Okanagan Lake sprawling across the valley. This moment is always when Trisha knows she is home.

The Okanagan Valley has been a part of her family for generations – there is a lovely Miltimore Avenue in Summerland.

Trisha loves working and being an active part of the community. Trisha has spent 15 years in radio, part time on-air at Power 104 as well as the opening and running of the retail music store for over five years. As a mom of four and working professional, she also enjoys the support and connection of groups like KWIB and Women Enterprise Centre. Trisha’s work as a speaker and corporate trainer, via Contagious Leadership Training, has her working with business leaders, companies and organizations throughout the Okanagan.

Trisha is privileged to be a part of a community that provides so many opportunities to be involved. She has been involved in various initiatives in the community: mentor with Women Enterprise Centre and Futurepreneur, volunteer/fundraising with Central Okanagan Food Bank, supporter and volunteer for Relay for Life and Emcee/facilitator for Leadercast Community Events. Trisha also hosts Passion for Impact Podcast – conversations with CEOs and leaders of social enterprises who are making an impact in their organizations and communities.

Featured Okanagan Companies include: PELA, Portia Ella and Staples, Mango + Moose.

Trisha has her Events and Conventions Management Diploma from Thompson Rivers University.

In 1997 when Trisha was 17, she was named a Paul Harris Fellow from Rotary International for the appreciation of tangible and significant assistance given for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world. Truly one of the biggest honours of her life! Trisha was also nominated for the Gert Beadle Award in 2011.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
At $10 M, Okanagan’s most expensive condo is ready to customize

Just Posted

The second annual #LandmarkLove Mother’s Day Drive-Thru Fundraiser will launch on April 20. (Photo by Emily Jaycox)
Celebrate mom with #LandmarkLove in Kelowna

Starting April 20, purchase curated gift totes for mom and support Central Okanagan Food Bank

This historic photo is of the Kelowna train station in 1946. A crowd had gathered to welcome back the brave men and women who served in WW II. The photo was shared by Ron Gill to the Facebook group Old Kelowna. Today, at this location sits The Train Station Pub at 1177 Ellis St.
A look back at Kelowna’s past

The Kelowna train station circa 1946

Trisha Miltimore is a speaker and corporate trainer.
Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Trisha Miltimore

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
31 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Sixteen individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, five of whom are in critical care

Kelowna International Airport. (File)
Direct flights between Kelowna and Montreal to be available this summer

Air Canada plans to begin offering the new route four days a week beginning June 26

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

The Sicamous RCMP arrested and charged a 16-year-old after the tires on two cars were slashed in the early hours of March 17. (File Photo)
Sicamous youth charged after tires slashed

Police were called to Elliott Crescent in the early hours of March 17

The City of Penticton approved a multi-million dollar revitalization plan for Skaha Lake Park Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (File photo)
Penticton approves multi-million dollar Skaha Lake Park revamp

The revitalization is estimated to cost between $2.8 million to $3.8 million

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

(File photo)
South Okanagan RCMP recover more than 100 stolen car keys

Several other items believed to be stolen were also seized

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read