Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Trisha Miltimore

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its ‘Top 40 Over 40 presented by BDO’, to celebrate individuals in the community over the age of 40.

These are people who showcase as mentors, champions and role models and who encourage and foster the future leaders of the community.

The Kelowna Chamber is highlighting new honourees between February and July 2021. Each year the program alternates between Over 40 and Under 40 Honourees. This is the sixth year of the program as 2021 marks an “Over 40” year.

There is a moment driving home on the Connector that takes Trisha Miltimore’s breath away…every single time.

That moment is when the mountain road crests and opens to the gorgeous landscape vista of Okanagan Lake sprawling across the valley. This moment is always when Trisha knows she is home.

The Okanagan Valley has been a part of her family for generations – there is a lovely Miltimore Avenue in Summerland.

Trisha loves working and being an active part of the community. Trisha has spent 15 years in radio, part time on-air at Power 104 as well as the opening and running of the retail music store for over five years. As a mom of four and working professional, she also enjoys the support and connection of groups like KWIB and Women Enterprise Centre. Trisha’s work as a speaker and corporate trainer, via Contagious Leadership Training, has her working with business leaders, companies and organizations throughout the Okanagan.

Trisha is privileged to be a part of a community that provides so many opportunities to be involved. She has been involved in various initiatives in the community: mentor with Women Enterprise Centre and Futurepreneur, volunteer/fundraising with Central Okanagan Food Bank, supporter and volunteer for Relay for Life and Emcee/facilitator for Leadercast Community Events. Trisha also hosts Passion for Impact Podcast – conversations with CEOs and leaders of social enterprises who are making an impact in their organizations and communities.

Featured Okanagan Companies include: PELA, Portia Ella and Staples, Mango + Moose.

Trisha has her Events and Conventions Management Diploma from Thompson Rivers University.

In 1997 when Trisha was 17, she was named a Paul Harris Fellow from Rotary International for the appreciation of tangible and significant assistance given for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world. Truly one of the biggest honours of her life! Trisha was also nominated for the Gert Beadle Award in 2011.