Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO: Wayne Lai

Dr. Wayne Lai is a distinguished sleep medicine specialist based in Kelowna. With more than 15 years ofexperience in the field, Dr. Lai is recognized as a leading expert in the diagnosis and treatment of sleepdisorders. He is the founder of Tranq Sleep Care, which has won business of the year awards at both theKelowna Chamber of Commerce and the Grant Thornton awards, and operates at seven locations around B.C.,where his team provides compassionate and personalized care to patients struggling with sleep-relatedissues. Dr. Lai also holds an appointment at the University of British Columbia as a Clinical AssistantProfessor and is an active member of several medical associations, including the Canadian Society ofClinical Neurophysiologists and the Canadian Sleep Society, and is committed to advancing the field ofsleep medicine and improving patient outcomes through advocacy, research, and policy development. Dr.Wayne Lai has made a significant impact on the lives of countless individuals struggling with sleep disorders.
