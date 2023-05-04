Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO:Kathleen Lemieux

Kathleen Lemieux is passionate about meaningful work.

She is a high-impact fundraiser with over 20 years of experience in the not-for-profit sector. She has experienced repeated success strategically developing and executing fundraising plans of action.

She is a digital marketer, certified fundraising professional, a 20-year member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, and VP of membership for the AFP BC Interior Chapter.

She completed the Boston University Professional Fundraising Program and earned her CFRE designation in 2015. Kathleen spearheaded fundraising and awareness programs for Habitat for Humanity Okanagan, the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, and Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities Association. She is the founder of Do Gooders, a social enterprise that offers a variety of fundraising, marketing and support services for non-profits across Canada.

community profile