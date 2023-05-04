Kathleen Lemieux.

Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO:Kathleen Lemieux

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

Kathleen Lemieux is passionate about meaningful work.

She is a high-impact fundraiser with over 20 years of experience in the not-for-profit sector. She has experienced repeated success strategically developing and executing fundraising plans of action.

She is a digital marketer, certified fundraising professional, a 20-year member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, and VP of membership for the AFP BC Interior Chapter.

She completed the Boston University Professional Fundraising Program and earned her CFRE designation in 2015. Kathleen spearheaded fundraising and awareness programs for Habitat for Humanity Okanagan, the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, and Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities Association. She is the founder of Do Gooders, a social enterprise that offers a variety of fundraising, marketing and support services for non-profits across Canada.

community profile

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bell to offer free messaging for Aeroplan members on Air Canada flights

Just Posted

Lake Country Art Gallery curator Wanda Lock with feline Robin. (contributed/Lake Country Art Gallery)
Cats rule, dogs drool: Lake Country Art Gallery’s upcoming exhibit all for felines

20 Kelowna and West Kelowna breweries are participating in the BC Ale Trail passport from May 1-31. (Contributed)
Beer-themed trip on the line with Kelowna’s ale trail passport

Group heads out for a night hike at Johns Family Nature Conservancy Regional Park. (RDCO/Submitted)
Dark sky at night, Kelowna’s delight: Park gets nocturnal designation

The Kelowna Pipe Band, seen in this photo from 2019, celebrates its centennial on May 6, 2023. (Kelowna Pipe Band Facebook)
Kelowna Pipe Band celebrating 100 years