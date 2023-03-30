Tracy Gray

Top 40 Over 40 Presented by BDO:Tracy Gray

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hosts Top 40 Over 40 program

Prior to entering public service, Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray worked extensively in the B.C. beer and wine industry in senior management roles for many wineries and breweries.

Gray launched Discover Wines BC VQA wine stores, where the Kelowna store was the highest ranked wine store in British Columbia for BC VQA wine sales for 13 years as she won several local and national entrepreneurial business awards.

She was an elected board member for Prospera Credit Union for 10 years and served on the boards of BC Passenger Transportation, Central Okanagan Regional District, Okanagan Regional Library, Okanagan Film Commission, Kelowna Chamber of Commerce and Okanagan Basin Water Board. Gray was elected to Kelowna city council in 2014 and was the first female MP elected to represent the Kelowna-Lake Country riding in 2019.

She has served as a leader in the Conservative Party caucus in four shadow ministry roles and as vice- chair of two parliamentary committee.

Gray advocates extensively in Ottawa on issues important to the community and is active in community outreach and volunteering.

