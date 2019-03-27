Top 4o Over 40: Okanagan professional has 20-year history in Kelowna

Mary Clark is being honoured as part of BDO’s Top 40 Over 40 program

An energetic and passionate professional, Mary Clark has lived in the Okanagan since 1996 and holds more than 20 years of Kelowna-based experience in education, technology and business.

Her current focus revolves around her role as the CEO of Agents of Discovery — an innovative software and service company developing a gaming platform that enables educators to create augmented reality, move-to-learn mobile games.

The company have sites at some of the world’s most famous locations, including near the Hollywood sign and around the White House, and are now at more 200 sites worldwide.

Prior to founding Agents of Discovery in 2015, she was the president of Morningstar Enterprises for 17 years, according to the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce in a news release.

READ MORE: Vernon kickboxing champion honoured for Top 40 Over 40

Clark is being honoured by BDO’s Top 40 Over 40 program.

The national PR campaigns she has managed included The Trudeau Family Kokanee Glacier Alpine Campaign (1999-2001) and The Canadian Centennial of Flight (2002-2003), and notable local work was done with FortisBC sustainability programs.

Concurrent to this, she worked alongside internationally renowned wildlife artist Robert Bateman for over a decade as the founding executive director of the Get to Know Program — an international initiative aimed at meaningfully engaging youth with the natural world through the creative arts.

And prior to that, she played a leadership role in the Mission Creek Greenway Project. Her son always tells her this is one of her greatest contributions, as he walks the trail regularly.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Heather Sharpe honoured in Kelowna Chamber’s Top 40 Over 40

She has been a vocal proponent of the urgency with which society must connect youth with natural spaces. For Clark, a thrilling aspect of the Mission Creek Greenway Project was the chance to engage youth from all over the Okanagan in embracing one of their local wild spaces.

Her passion continued with the Robert Bateman Program, as well as her current work using technology to engage kids in learning about natural phenomena.

READ MORE: With more than 20 years of experience around the world, Okanagan woman honoured in Top 40 Over 40

She holds three degrees. Most recently, she earned an Master of Education degree at the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan campus.


