Tourism centre opens at Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall

The shopping centre has a new space dedicated to helping tourists enjoy the city

A new satellite visitor centre is open at Orchard Park Mall.

Tourism Kelowna, in partnership with the Orchard Park Shopping Centre, has opened a new satellite visitor centre located at the guest services kiosk. It joins the downtown Kelowna Visitor Centre, the information kiosk at Kelowna International Airport (YLW), the mobile events kiosk, and virtual/online visitor services as part of Tourism Kelowna’s comprehensive visitor experience strategy to assist visitors while supporting residents and local businesses.

“We’re complementing the existing guest experience services offered by adding Tourism Kelowna staff and volunteers to answer questions about our region, our local businesses, and the many things to do in our four-season playground,” said Chris Lewis, director of visitor experience with Tourism Kelowna.

In 2020, the Kelowna visitor experience team tracked over 81,000 interactions with residents and visitors. Each conversation connects consumers to local businesses and increases sales, supporting Kelowna’s $2-billion tourism industry. Orchard Park Shopping Centre’s location, high amount of internal foot traffic, and attraction of residents and visitors will broaden that reach and impact even further.

The immediate focus will be on helping Kelowna area residents find ways to safely enjoy the region’s natural surroundings and support local businesses. Visitation to the Kelowna Visitor Centre in 2021 has been 89 per cent locals so far this year.

The Orchard Park Guest Services team has also received visitor servicing training to add to their customer experience. The kiosk will offer materials such as tear-off maps and outdoor trail guides and will be open during mall hours, starting Thursday (Apr. 15).

