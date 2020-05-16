Air Canada reported on May 4, 2020, a $1.05 billion loss in its first quarter. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Trudeau hopes government can help Air Canada following announcement of layoffs

Air Canada will lay off more than half of its 38,000 employees next month

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government will work closely with Air Canada to see if any more help can be offered after the airline announced mass layoffs yesterday.

Trudeau acknowledges it’s a very difficult situation for airlines and the travel industry during the COVID-19 crisis.

Air Canada will lay off more than half of its 38,000 employees next month as it grapples with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline estimates about 20,000 of its employees will be affected.

Air Canada’s move was announced after Trudeau extended the $73-billion Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy through the end of August earlier Friday.

Trudeau said the government will continue to work with Air Canada to try to determine the best way to get through the crisis.

Meanwhile, Trudeau says Health Canada has authorized the first clinical trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia.

ALSO READ: First clinical trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine in Canada approved

Trudeau also says an additional $100 million will go to the Red Cross to help deal with COVID-19, floods and wildfires.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Air CanadaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
As B.C.’s unemployment spikes, financial adviser offers tips to weather pandemic

Just Posted

Crews respond to motorbike crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country

The incident happened about 8:30 p.m. Friday near Oceola Road

Third person charged in attack on homeless man in downtown Kelowna

Austin Pedersen, 21, has now been charged with aggravated assault in relation to the March 2 incident

Water advisory issued for Sunnyside/Pritchard system

Safe water is available at a bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Road

Kelowna tattoo artist launches colouring book

The colouring book is an all-ages 40-page activity book

UBCO fine arts students take year-end exhibit online

The exhibit Any Moment opened online today

First clinical trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine in Canada approved: Trudeau

Vaccine development and testing could take years, according to the World Health Organization

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

‘Risk is greatest in groups, indoors’: B.C. sees 21 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Of those battling the virus, 49 are in hospital

BC Conservation Officers to patrol recreation sites over long weekend

COs will be monitoring sites for compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines and day-use-only rule

Social distancing – Princeton B.C. style

Morning coffee club takes the party outside and continues to support favorite cafe

Unexploded Second World War ordnance discovered near Vernon

The device was found in the Cosens Bay area, a former testing area for mortar rounds

Princeton is getting back to business

Princeton, along with the rest of British Columbia, is getting back to… Continue reading

Snowbirds will fly over Shuswap on May 16

The Canadian military demonstration squadron is expected to pass over early in the Afternoon.

Most Read