Two Okanagan restaurants make the cut for Canada’s 100 most romantic places to eat

The restaurants are part of CedarCreek and Quails’ Gate wineries

Diners have spoken and their votes have helped OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation site, put together this year’s 100 most romantic restaurants list in Canada.

Topping the chart are two restaurants located right in the heart of the Okanagan, Home Block at CedarCreek Estate Winery, in Kelowna and Old Vines Restaurant at Quails’ Gate Winery, in West Kelowna.

The list reflects the combined opinions of more than 500,000 restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 3,000 restaurants in Canada.

The restaurants come from 31 cities across seven provinces. Ontario had 46 establishments listed while B.C. came in with 15.

Old Vines is an all-season farm-to-table restaurant, with a menu built around the Quails’ Gate wines. While Home Block boasts natural cooking methods to bring “honest, confident, and approachable food”, according to CedarCreek’s website.

“Planning the perfect Valentine’s Day can be stressful, so we’ve rounded up the most romantic dining options from coast to coast,” Matt Davis with OpenTable Canada said.

“We’re alleviating the pressure of fading the right romantic restaurant and leaving it to diners to take it from there.”

If you have travel plans for Valentine’s Day, you may want to check out OpenTable’s full list to help with your date plans.

READ MORE: Kelowna among the most romantic cities in Canada

READ MORE: B.C. full of Canada’s ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants’

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Follow me on Twitter

